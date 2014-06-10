(Adds comments from fish industry, consumer group)
WASHINGTON, June 10 U.S. regulators recommended
on Tuesday that pregnant women, nursing mothers and women who
might become pregnant increase the amount of low-mercury fish
they eat to between eight and 12 ounces a week as they issued a
long-awaited draft update to their advice on mercury levels in
seafood.
The draft update by the Food and Drug Administration and the
Environmental Protection Agency is the first since 2004 and has
been eagerly awaited by scientists and advocacy groups that
argue that exposure to mercury may be more dangerous at lower
levels than previously thought.
The regulators had previously recommended pregnant women eat
as much as 12 ounces of seafood a week but had not suggested a
minimum.
The proposed update, which is subject to public comment,
retains the recommendation that pregnant women avoid swordfish,
shark, king mackerel and tilefish, though they narrowed the
warning on tilefish to include only fish from the Gulf of
Mexico.
The regulators are seeking public comment on whether to add
orange roughy and marlin to the list of fish to avoid.
The agencies continue to recommend lower mercury fish such
as salmon, shrimp, pollock, and light canned tuna, and they
added tilapia and cod to the list of examples.
The proposed update disappointed some consumer groups that
have been seeking to reduce exposure to methylmercury, which can
cause prenatal harm. The update was welcomed by the fish
industry, which said it focuses less on risk than on the
nutritional benefits of fish.
"The FDA is saying pregnant women should eat four times as
much fish as they do currently," said Gavin Gibbons, a spokesman
for the National Fisheries Institute, which represents the fish
industry. "They are changing the narrative about risk."
Critics of the proposed update said regulators failed to
adequately address levels of mercury in white, or albacore,
tuna. Tuna is the second most popular type of fish eaten in the
United States after shrimp and, by dint of the sheer amount
eaten, constitutes the greatest risk for mercury exposure, they
said.
"Albacore should be on the list of fish to avoid," Edward
Groth III, a food safety scientist and adviser to the Mercury
Policy Project, said in a statement. "Given the enormous role
tuna plays in U.S. mercury exposure, if women are going to eat
more fish and also reduce their mercury exposure, they simply
have to strictly limit their tuna consumption."
Light tuna accounts for about 70 percent of the market and
white tuna for about 30 percent. Regulators reiterated their
2004 advice that pregnant women eat up to six ounces a week of
white tuna.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Eric Beech; and Peter
Galloway)