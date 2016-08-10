(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Mica Rosenberg and Brett Wolf
NEW YORK/ST. LOUIS, AUGUST 10 In 2011, amid a
crackdown on international money laundering, the U.S. Treasury
Department tried to close a loophole that authorities said
allows drug cartels to move bulk cash across borders on gift and
other prepaid cards.
The department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCEN) proposed that money stored on these cards count toward
a U.S. requirement to report cross-border movement of cash of
$10,000 or more.
But FinCEN later withdrew its proposed rule after pushback
from the prepaid card industry, according to law enforcement
sources. The move has not been previously reported.
In response to questions from Reuters, FinCEN spokesman
Stephen Hudak said the rule was being reworked and would be
resubmitted, possibly by 2017.
"It's not dead," Hudak said.
The lack of a rule has stymied efforts to crack down on
cross-border crime, including drug trafficking and money
laundering, law enforcement officials said. The U.S. Department
of Justice estimated in 2009 that up to $24 billion in cash is
smuggled into Mexico each year, some of it on prepaid cards.
The use of the cards has grown steadily in recent years.
More than $623 billion was loaded on gift cards and other types
of prepaid cards in the United States in 2015, according to data
from the Massachusetts-based Mercator Advisory Group.
For a graphic on prepaid cards: tmsnrt.rs/2b8nCxO)
The prepaid card industry opposed the rule, saying it would
have discouraged people from using the cards.
"Implementing onerous requirements on reloadable prepaid
cards could disproportionately harm vulnerable consumers, who
rely on these products as their sole means of access to the
financial services system," said Brad Fauss, President and CEO
of the Network Branded Prepaid Card Association.
In March 2013, two years after FinCEN proposed amending the
Bank Secrecy Act with the new rule, industry representatives met
with officials from FinCEN and the Department of Homeland
Security at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which
reviews regulations, according to a record of the meeting topic,
date and attendees published on a White House website.
Visa Inc., the world's largest payments network
operator and a major brand on prepaid cards, was the most vocal
opponent at the meeting, according to a person who attended. Any
member of the public can request a meeting about a regulatory
action under review, and the OMB views these meetings as
listening sessions.
In November 2014, FinCEN withdrew its proposal.
FinCEN's Hudak declined to comment on the meeting. He said
the agency withdrew the rule "for further consideration and
analysis of the benefits and costs."
Meetings between OMB and parties with a stake in proposed
regulations are common, and it often takes years for an agency
to complete the review of proposed regulations. But it is
unusual for agencies to withdraw rules once they are proposed.
Over the past decade, less than 6 percent of draft regulations
were withdrawn by the agency that proposed them, according to
OMB statistics.
In exchanges with law enforcement officials, "FinCEN just
regurgitated the same arguments that the industry put out
there," said a law enforcement source who asked not to be quoted
on relationships with regulators.
A Visa spokeswoman declined to comment on the meeting. She
said Visa's prepaid cards "are in full compliance with the law
and are designed to deter illegal activities such as money
laundering."
LIMITED DATA
Prepaid cards come in a variety of forms. So-called "open
loop" cards carry credit card company logos and are re-loadable.
Gift cards that can be used at specific outlets are known as
"closed loop" cards.
Fauss, president of the prepaid card association, said that,
unlike cash, open loop cards can not be used anonymously because
they require vendors to collect purchasers' identification.
Law enforcement officials said they have little information
about how often the cards are used for illicit transfers, and
the rule would have shed light on how often the cards are
crossing borders.
During the routine 60-day public comment period on the rule
in 2011, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement submitted one
comment supporting the rule. Industry groups and card companies
submitted a dozen opposing it.
The industry said it would be difficult to implement
because, in order to check balances, border agents would need
card scanners, which are expensive and invade customer privacy.
It said cross-border tracking was unnecessary because card
companies already have implemented load limits and other
controls.
The industry also argued the rule could unfairly affect the
poor. Prepaid cards can be used for U.S. government benefits and
payrolls for workers without bank accounts.
This type of argument has been raised more broadly by
financial institutions claiming overzealous money-laundering
regulation has led to "de-risking," where banks pull out of
certain lines of business and even parts of the world, leaving
few options for some customers.
"The proposed rule could result in bank-issued prepaid cards
being stigmatized as second-class financial products in
comparison to debit cards and credit cards," wrote Alex Miller,
Visa's then-associate General Counsel in one of the 2011 comment
letters.
The industry also opposed bipartisan Congressional
legislation in 2010 calling for controls on prepaid cards. The
bills died after the Network Branded Prepaid Card Association
lobbied against them, according to records compiled by the
nonprofit organization Center for Responsive Politics.
Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, co-chaired a
2011 Senate Caucus hearing on money laundering that aired
concerns about prepaid cards. He did not know FinCEN had
withdrawn its proposed regulation until he and Senator Dianne
Feinstein, a Democrat from California, sent letters last year to
the Secretary of the Treasury and the Director of the OMB asking
about it, a Grassley spokeswoman said.
"The long delays in finalizing regulations to crack down on
this practice are frustrating to those of us who want to stop
this way of laundering criminal proceeds," Grassley said in an
emailed statement.
In 2011, Kumar Kibble, then Deputy Director at U.S.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement testified in Congress that
authorities had found hundreds of the cards hidden "in a
compartment similar to those used to conceal cash, drugs and
other contraband."
John Tobon, deputy special agent in charge of Homeland
Security Investigations in Miami, said the cards can be used to
pay couriers smuggling money, drugs or other merchandise as
large cash transactions come under greater scrutiny.
He said the European Union has become concerned about the
use of the cards in recent terror plots. The EU recently
published a proposal that would increase regulation of the cards
in member states.
"The regulations are absolutely still necessary," Tobon
said.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York and Brett Wolf of
Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence; Editing by Amy Stevens
and Lisa Girion)