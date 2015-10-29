(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Scot J. Paltrow
COLUMBUS, Ohio Oct 29 But for a small,
little-known White House agency, Melissa Helcher might not have
killed Clark Biddle in a Columbus, Ohio, parking lot on a cold
February day this year.
The 24-year-old Helcher had just eaten lunch with her two
children at an O'Charley's restaurant and was backing her 2012
Ford Fusion sedan out of a tight space. Biddle and his wife,
Betty, both 88 and a couple since ninth grade, were making their
way across the lot toward a high-school reunion lunch.
Helcher, looking over her right shoulder and through the
rear windshield, didn't see the Biddles coming from the other
direction as she eased her car out. Clark Biddle had just enough
time to push Betty out of the way before Helcher's car knocked
him over.
Thirty-six hours later, Clark Biddle was dead from the brain
injuries he received when he hit the pavement.
Biddle's death, Helcher said, "is something I live with every
day." The only thing that could have prevented the accident, in
her opinion, would have been a rearview camera in her car.
Helcher's car and many others made in 2012 probably would
have come from the manufacturer with rearview cameras as
standard equipment if a law signed by President George W. Bush
in February 2008 had been implemented, as the law specified, in
2011.
It wasn't. The reason rests with the Office of Information
and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA). This White House agency was
established in 1980 and given broad powers by executive order
during the anti-regulation fervor of President Ronald Reagan's
first term. Its job is to vet proposed regulations to be
enforced by the executive branch. With a staff of about 45
people, it has the power to delay, weaken or even kill any such
rule.
As Reuters found, OIRA sometimes exercises that power, with
potentially lethal consequences.
When Bush signed the rearview camera law, an average of at
least one child and an unknown number of elderly, disabled and
other people were killed per week in backover accidents,
according to KidsAndCars.org, a Kansas City, Missouri, group
that promotes child safety in and around vehicles.
Under the law, the National Highway Transportation Safety
Administration (NHTSA) drafted a requirement that auto makers
install cameras as standard equipment. Cameras would be phased
in starting in 2012 - the model year of Helcher's car - so that
by 2014, all cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and minivans would come
with them.
NHTSA sent its draft rule to OIRA (pronounced oh-EYE-rah)
for vetting before the law's Feb. 28, 2011, deadline for
implementation. The proposal then spent three years ping-ponging
between the agencies as OIRA balked at it, sat on it for months
at a time and repeatedly demanded that NHTSA conduct more
testing of cheaper alternatives.
OIRA staff, according to NHTSA officials, were hostile to it
from the start. Jim Simons, director of NHTSA's office of
regulatory analysis and evaluation, said that in one meeting, an
OIRA staffer blamed parents for backover accidents, saying, '
"How could anybody run over their own kid?" '
The agency, he said, was "just having us go back and do
things over again." The additional testing "wasn't going to make
a hill of beans of difference," he said. "They were coming up
with stuff to make us delay the rule."
He and others who have dealt with OIRA said the agency has
an institutional bias against regulation. That bias, they said,
is reinforced by the agency's requirement that regulations be
assessed in terms of costs and benefits expressed in dollars and
cents.
So while the cost to industry of installing rearview cameras
could be easily quantified, the benefit of a life saved or the
cost of anguish and suffering from a life lost was much harder
to tally.
OTHERS TO BLAME
In an interview, OIRA Administrator Howard Shelanski
declined to comment specifically on the rearview camera rule. He
said that his agency acts as quickly as possible when vetting
rules and that its main job is to circulate them among other
agencies to ensure they don't conflict with existing regulations
or policies. "Nobody wants a single more person to get hurt,
to get sick," he said. Other agencies, he said, often are to
blame for slow responses to OIRA requests for additional
research and testing. Delays also occur because "our objective
is to help make rules better," he said.
Jim Tozzi, who as deputy administrator of the Office of
Management and Budget in 1980 played a key role in establishing
OIRA, said the agency serves a necessary function. Imposing too
many onerous rules "has huge economic costs which translate into
lack of competitiveness," he said, adding that once adopted,
regulations are difficult to get rid of, even if they have
unintended harmful consequences.
But as Lisa Heinzerling, a Georgetown University Law School
professor and former Environmental Protection Agency official,
said, delays carry costs, too. "While rules are delayed,
anything good the rule does won't be done," she said. "If that
good thing is saving lives, that won't be done."
Among other potentially life-saving regulations OIRA has
held up or weakened in recent years:
In 2011, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
sent to OIRA a draft regulation to protect workers from silica
dust, common in many industries and a known cause of cancer and
deadly silicosis. The regulation would cut by 50 percent the
allowable exposure to the dust, ban certain work practices and
give workers regular medical testing. OSHA has estimated that
the regulation would save "nearly 700 lives" and prevent 1,600
new cases per year.
OIRA released the draft back to OSHA in August 2013 with few
changes, but required OSHA to hold another long comment period
and public hearings. OSHA has yet to produce a final draft,
which OIRA will review before it is adopted.
In October 2009, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
sent to OIRA a draft regulation for handling coal ash, a product
of coal-fired power plants that contains arsenic, lead, mercury
and other toxins. The regulation was prompted by a series of
incidents in which containment ponds failed, sending billions of
cubic feet of coal ash into rivers.
The final version wasn't adopted until December 2014, and
then only after it was watered down. OIRA, siding with industry
and state governments, nixed the EPA's original proposal that
coal ash be designated a "hazardous waste," subject to strict
handling rules. Instead, at OIRA's insistence, the final version
classified coal ash as "solid waste," similar to household
garbage. OIRA also reduced or eliminated other proposed safety
requirements.
In May 2010, the EPA sent to OIRA a proposed regulation
that would create a list of possibly hazardous "chemicals of
concern," based on reports from chemical makers, and require
manufacturers to disclose chemicals used in their products. The
chemical industry resisted. OIRA held up the rule for more than
three years, until September 2013, when the EPA withdrew it. The
EPA said the regulation wasn't needed because it already had
developed plans to deal with more than 80 chemicals.
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy declined to comment on
specific regulations. Of OIRA, she said: "They make sure we're
thinking outside of our own views."
As part of the Office of Management and Budget, OIRA falls
under the direct control of the president, who has the power to
intervene in the rule-making process.
President Obama at any time could have forced implementation
of the rearview camera rule. Activists, members of Congress and
his own transportation secretary, Ray LaHood, pleaded with him
to do so.
At the same time, the auto industry was pushing back against
the rule as financially onerous - the same auto industry that
was only beginning to recover from the crisis that had prompted
a government takeover of General Motors Co. Congressional
Republicans, too, were hammering the president for what they
said was job-killing over-regulation.
How much the industry pushed back is hard to determine.
Under a revised 1993 executive order from President Bill
Clinton, OIRA must disclose records of a review, including
correspondence, as soon as the relevant rule is adopted or
killed and identify any changes it made. But OIRA rarely makes
such disclosures because Obama, like his predecessors, has
allowed it to ignore transparency requirements. Federal courts
have ruled that the judiciary has no authority to enforce an
executive order.
In an email response to questions, a White House spokesman
said: "With the rearview camera rule, certain components within
the White House held discussions with the Department of
Transportation and other stakeholders that focused on maximizing
both safety and effectiveness."
Only after a federal lawsuit was filed to end the delay did
the Transportation Department in March last year announce
approval of the final rule. The phase-in period began this year.
By the 2017 model year, 40 percent of new cars must have the
cameras. All cars must have them in 2018 -- four years later
than would have been the case had the rule taken effect when
Congress intended.
"Every model year that you delay, you lose chances of
preventing those accidents," said Simons, now retired. "The most
lives saved per year is when every car has a camera. Every year
that you lose in doing that means more death."
BUREAUCRATIC BRAKES
On the evening of Oct. 20, 2002, Greg Gulbransen, a
pediatrician in Oyster Bay, New York, returned home from work,
ran into his house to peek in on his sleeping two-year-old son,
Cameron, and went back outside to move his wife's SUV.
Gulbransen put the vehicle into reverse, checked the
side-view mirrors and looked over his shoulder. He saw nothing
and began backing up. That's when he killed his son. He didn't
know that Cameron had awakened and followed him outside.
Gulbransen said that beyond his own grief, he had an
obligation "as a pediatrician and father to do good" by trying
to help save others from similar tragedies. He soon had become a
leading voice of a growing movement to require rearview cameras
in cars.
Since 2000, 1,185 children have been killed in backovers,
according to KidsAndCars.org. The actual number is probably much
higher, said Janette Fennell, founder and president of the
group, because many state and local agencies don't report
accidents on private property, where many backovers occur, or
don't collect accurate data.
From 2008 through 2011, an average of 232 people a year,
including 95 children age 14 or younger, were killed in
backovers, according to an April 2014 NHTSA report. The agency's
data show that most often the driver is a relative of the
victim.
Gulbransen teamed up with KidsAndCars.org and other groups
to hold rallies across the country and pressure members of
Congress to act.
It worked. In 2007, lawmakers introduced a bill that would
require the Department of Transportation to adopt a regulation
specifying a method "to detect areas behind the motor vehicle to
reduce death and injury resulting from backing incidents,
particularly incidents involving small children and disabled
persons."
The regulation would include technical specifications for
auto makers to follow. "Such standard may be met by the
provision of additional mirrors, sensors, cameras, or other
technology," the bill stated. The rule was to be adopted by Feb.
28, 2011.
It easily passed both houses of Congress. On Feb. 28, 2008,
President Bush signed into law the Cameron Gulbransen Kids
Transportation Safety Act.
The law ordered the Transportation Department to do research
to determine the most effective method for preventing backover
accidents. Transportation Secretary LaHood and his NHTSA
administrator, David Strickland, embraced the rule, according to
current and former DOT officials. Both declined to comment.
At NHTSA's testing facility in East Liberty, Ohio,
technicians began running simulations using drivers in cars
equipped with various configurations of mirrors, electronic
sensors, or rearview cameras. Over and over again, drivers, not
told of the specific purpose of the tests, backed out of parking
spaces where testers had placed a 36-inch-tall corrugated
plastic cutout of a child in the "kill zone" behind the vehicle.
"Timmy," the testers called him.
By late 2008, more than a dozen tests showed that Timmy
stood a far better chance of survival behind vehicles with
rearview cameras than he did with mirrors or sensors, according
to NHTSA documents and staff. By 2012, NHTSA had conducted more
than 100 such tests.
In the tests, 93 percent of vehicles with ultrasound sensors
took out Timmy, compared to between 30 percent and 67 percent
for those with rearview cameras, depending on the size of the
video screen and where it was mounted, according to NHTSA.
Based on those results, NHTSA drafted its rule to require
rearview cameras in all cars, SUVs, vans and pickup trucks by
the 2014 model year.
The Transportation Department sent a draft of the rule to
OIRA for initial review in August 2010. In November, OIRA
approved the rule and sent it back to the department. Any
changes OIRA made to the rule were not disclosed.
On Dec. 7, 2010, the DOT released its proposed rule for 60
days of public comment, after which it sent the rule back to
OIRA for additional review.
Then, on Feb. 25, 2011 - just three days before the deadline
set by the Kids Transportation Safety Act - the department
announced that it needed to reopen the comment period and
evaluate more data. It said it now expected to adopt a final
rule by Dec. 31, 2011.
It was able to do that because of a loophole in the law:
Adoption of the rule could be delayed indefinitely, provided the
transportation secretary formally notified relevant
congressional committees why the DOT needed more time. Lawmakers
often include such provisions in laws requiring new regulations.
On the very day of the DOT's announcement, Transportation
Secretary LaHood sent such a letter to House Energy and Commerce
Committee Chairman Fred Upton and three other lawmakers. In it,
LaHood said that based on comments received already, "We
anticipate that a significant amount of analysis, additional
vehicle testing, and testing with human subjects will be
required."
That was the first of at least five letters LaHood sent to
Congress over the next couple of years to extend the deadline as
the rule was tossed back and forth between the agencies,
languishing with OIRA for months at a time -- including one
19-month stretch.
LaHood, a Republican and seven-term congressman from
Illinois, had surprised the auto industry and consumer groups
after his 2009 appointment as he backed regulations to limit
texting while driving and, against industry opposition, promote
truck safety.
People who worked for LaHood and NHTSA chief Strickland said
both men strongly supported the camera requirement and wanted it
adopted quickly. "Ray LaHood felt very passionately about this
rule for safety reasons," said a former aide to the secretary.
LaHood bristled at having to continually take public
responsibility for the delays, these people said, but he
considered it unseemly for a department secretary to criticize a
White House agency.
As the first deadline passed, NHTSA officials began a series
of meetings with OIRA staff. From the start, according to Simons
and other DOT officials, the OIRA people were skeptical of the
necessity of rearview cameras and continually pressed for
cheaper alternatives and demanded more testing.
"They believed 'I can just turn around and look out my back
window. Do I really have to have a camera?'" said a DOT official
who attended the meetings.
Another quoted an OIRA staffer as saying at one of these
meetings: "I'm a good driver. There's no way that I would ever
back up on my child."
At OIRA's insistence, NHTSA did more tests on ultrasound
sensors, which trigger an alarm when they detect an object. The
tests came up with the same result as before, Simons said.
Fabric absorbs the sound waves the sensors use; the sensors
failed to detect clothed objects behind vehicles 85 percent of
the time. What's more, Simons said, sensors cost more than
cameras, and while OIRA staff promoted them, the industry had
never proposed using them.
Auto makers, too, were trying to throw up roadblocks.
When Congress passed the Kids Transportation Safety Act, the
industry publicly expressed enthusiasm. "This industry is 100
percent behind this legislation, and we're committed to using
these initiatives to further enhance child safety in and around
motor vehicles," said Dave McCurdy, then president of the
Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, in an article in the
Detroit News.
But in private PowerPoint presentations to OIRA and letters
to the agency, reviewed by Reuters, the alliance complained that
the regulation would result in "significant additional cost per
vehicle." It also said rearview mirrors were adequate to meet
the law's requirements because many backover accidents occurred
when children ran or cycled behind a car from the side.
Auto makers initially estimated that under the rule, the
cost would exceed $200 per camera. When NHTSA adopted the rule
in 2014, it said the actual cost per camera would be between
$132 and $142 for vehicles that did not already have dashboard
monitors, and $43 for cars that did.
NHTSA researchers hauled out Timmy the test dummy again to
test the scenarios the industry described. And again, Timmy
proved that cameras were superior.
Through it all, Simons and other DOT officials said, OIRA
remained unconvinced.
OIRA's method of evaluating a new regulation presented
another obstacle. The agency traditionally used cost-benefit
analysis, expressed in dollars and cents. That method became
even more rigorous under Cass Sunstein, a longtime friend of
President Obama from their teaching days at the University of
Chicago Law School who was appointed to head the agency in 2009.
Sunstein is well-known for his work in behavioral economics.
In his scholarship, he has propounded that rigorous methods are
needed to remove emotional biases from decision-making.
It fell on Simons to do the analysis for the camera rule.
"The problem was that our cost-benefit analysis never showed it
to be cost-effective," Simons said.
Simons and others involved in the process said Sunstein
seemed sympathetic to the regulation. In one meeting, Simons
said, the OIRA chief wondered aloud whether there was a way to
come up with the dollar-denominated cost of parents' anguish to
tip the balance.
But, Simons said, "there was no way for us to estimate the
value of a parent's loss in a case like this."
NHTSA sent Simons's report to OIRA in November 2010. It
contained a plea to make an exception: "The emotional well-being
of the extended family members, friends, and other associates of
the injured is not included in the cost-benefit analysis. ...
here can be an even greater emotional cost when a driver
injures their own child or a child for which the driver is
responsible."
However sympathetic Sunstein was to the rule, "OIRA's staff
is not as oriented to safety as they are the cost of
regulations," said Allan Kam, a former NHTSA lawyer.
In August 2012, Sunstein resigned. Now a Harvard Law School
professor, he declined multiple requests for comment.
Sunstein was succeeded by Boris Bershsteyn, who served in a
largely caretaker role until Shelanski's appointment in early
2013.
Advocates for the rule turned their attention to the
president, who can, at his discretion and in secrecy, direct
OIRA to approve, kill or delay any regulation.
In a Feb. 2, 2013, letter to the president and first lady,
Gulbransen pleaded with Obama to order OIRA to clear the
regulation. "Unfortunately OMB [OIRA's parent agency] is
stalling while backover accidents are claiming approximately 2
toddlers every week," he wrote. He said he never received a
reply.
Joan Claybrook, head of NHTSA from 1977 to 1981 and then
longtime president of Public Citizen, a nonprofit
consumer-advocacy group, said that in a February 2013 meeting
with LaHood, he suggested "that we call the chief of staff at
the White House."
Jan Schakowsky, a Democratic congresswoman from Illinois and
a sponsor of the Gulbransen Act, said that on a March 15, 2013,
flight with President Obama on Air Force One, she brought up the
delays. "We've got to get this moving," she said she told the
president.
As she pulled out photos of children who had been killed in
backovers, she said, the president said: "Believe me, I know.
Ray LaHood has made it perfectly clear to me that this was
important."
Obama gave her no assurance that he would act, Schakowsky
said.
LaHood sent his last delay letter to Congress on June 20,
2013, saying that his department would adopt a final rule by
January 2015 - one month shy of three years after the original
deadline. A few weeks later, he left his job - he had announced
his resignation six months earlier - and was replaced by Anthony
Foxx.
On Sept. 25, 2013, Public Citizen Litigation Group, an arm
of Public Citizen, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Gulbransen, a
mother who had seriously injured her three-year-old daughter in
a backover accident, and three consumer and safety
organizations. The suit asked the U.S. Second Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York to order the Transportation Department to
issue a regulation within 90 days.
The suit said that the multiple delays in adopting the rule
came "at a significant cost in human lives."
The court scheduled a public hearing for April 1, 2014.
On March 31, 2014 - the day before the hearing - OIRA
approved the regulation. It was largely unchanged from the
original, but with the phase-in period ending in 2018. Later
that day, DOT announced that the regulation had been officially
adopted. The hearing was canceled.
"They didn't want to have to explain themselves in front of
the Second Circuit," said Public Citizen Litigation Group
attorney Scott Michelman.
Shelanski and spokesmen for the White House and
Transportation Department declined to comment on the timing of
the decision to approve the regulation.
Through the long delay, some auto makers got ahead of the
regulators. Honda Motor Co, for example, is now producing all
Honda and Acura models with cameras as standard equipment.
Others, including Ford Motor Co and GM, are putting cameras on
more models as standard equipment while still offering them only
as options on others.
So far this year, at least 41 children have been killed in
backover accidents, according to KidsAndCars.org. How many of
those accidents involved cars that would have had cameras if the
Gulbransen Act had been implemented on schedule isn't known.
