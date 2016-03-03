UPDATE 3-Japan urges Toshiba, Western Digital to get along as chip spat flares
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
March 3 U.S. regulators said Thursday they are reopening a proposal to boost fuel efficiency of medium and heavy duty trucks through 2027, asking for additional public input on the planned stringency.
The decision by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to consider additional public comments comes amid a sharp slump in U.S. large truck sales that has led to thousands of layoffs.
On Feb. 25, top United Auto Workers leaders met with NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind and other officials in Washington to raise concerns that a final regulation "that pushes the stringencies too far could have serious impacts on" manufacturers, according to a NHTSA summary of the meeting released this week. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
LONDON, May 16 The Czech crown led gains among eastern European currencies on Tuesday, hitting a new 3-1/2-year high after data showing buoyant economic growth, while broader emerging stocks firmed for the seventh straight day.