March 3 U.S. regulators said Thursday they are reopening a proposal to boost fuel efficiency of medium and heavy duty trucks through 2027, asking for additional public input on the planned stringency.

The decision by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to consider additional public comments comes amid a sharp slump in U.S. large truck sales that has led to thousands of layoffs.

On Feb. 25, top United Auto Workers leaders met with NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind and other officials in Washington to raise concerns that a final regulation "that pushes the stringencies too far could have serious impacts on" manufacturers, according to a NHTSA summary of the meeting released this week. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)