SALMON, Idaho Nov 28 In a far corner of the
northern Rockies dwells a dwindling band of reindeer so few in
number they could hardly pull a sleigh, and environmentalists
say a government plan to safeguard the elusive creatures'
habitat offers them little hope.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday unveiled a
final version of its habitat-protection rules for the last U.S.
woodland caribou, popularly known as wild reindeer, that reduces
the amount of land the government plans to set aside for the
endangered animal by more than 90 percent.
The agency had proposed designating 375,000 acres (152,000
hectares) of old-growth forests in northern Idaho and
northeastern Washington state as critical habitat for the
caribou, restricting commercial development and other human
activities there.
But the final designation, which goes into effect on Dec.
28, scales back that designation to 30,000 acres (12,000
hectares). Just 27 woodland caribou are known to exist in the
Selkirk Mountains, which straddle the U.S.-Canadian border, but
only four were counted this winter on the U.S. side.
The Selkirk reindeer, close cousins of the caribou that
inhabit Alaska, were first listed as an endangered species in
the 1980s.
The reduction from the original critical habitat proposal
came after Idaho's Republican leaders and groups promoting the
use of public lands for motorized recreation and commercial
operations objected to protections they said would limit such
activities as logging, hunting and snowmobiling.
Bryon Holt, a wildlife biologist for the Fish and Wildlife
Service, said the agency's downsizing was based on a revised
lower estimate of occupied habitat by a much-reduced herd.
Conservationists decried the decision and said they were
considering a lawsuit to force the Fish and Wildlife Service to
save the Selkirk reindeer from likely extinction.
"It's the rarest animal in this country and the Fish and
Wildlife service is just writing it off," said Mike Petersen,
executive director of the Lands Council in Spokane, Washington.
It is unknown how many of the reclusive woodland mammals
once inhabited the high country of Idaho, Washington and British
Columbia, but their numbers had dwindled to 30 when they were
formally added to the federal endangered species list in 1984.
Unlike other types of caribou, some of which live in Alaska,
the Selkirk herd inhabits elevations above 4,000 feet (1,220
metres) and rely on old-growth forests for lichen, a chief
source of food, and protection from predators.
The greatest threat to survival of the animal is
fragmentation of its territory by logging, wildfires,
road-building and recreation trails, according to the Fish and
Wildlife Service.
