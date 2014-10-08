By Steve Bittenbender
| LOUISVILLE, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Oct 8 The developer of a Noah's
Ark-based theme park in Kentucky said on Wednesday he would
fight for his religious rights after state officials warned he
could lose millions in potential tax credits if he hires only
people who believe in the biblical flood.
Ark Encounter, which is slated to open in 2016 in
Williamston, Kentucky, is not hiring anyone yet, but its parent
company Answers in Genesis asks employees to sign a faith
statement including a belief in creationism and the flood.
State officials and Ark Encounter lawyers have exchanged
letters in which the state threatened not to proceed with tax
incentives for the park if there was discriminatory hiring
practices, a state official confirmed on Wednesday.
The letters between the parties came to light after the
Louisville Courier-Journal and the Lexington Herald-Leader
obtained them through open records requests.
"We're hoping the state takes a hard look at their position,
and changes their position so it doesn't go further than this,"
Ark Encounter's Executive President Mike Zovath told Reuters.
Zovath, who is also co-founder of Answers in Genesis, said
that if tax incentives for the project are withdrawn because it
does not give written assurances the state now seeks, it would
violate the organization's First Amendment and state
constitutional rights.
Plans for the park include a wooden replica of the ark
during the $73-million first phase and other biblical-themed
attractions will be added in phases. The project has been
financed through donations and bonds, but Zavath said the
state's incentives could help finance future phases.
In July, Ark Encounter, LLC, received preliminary approval
to collect a rebate from a portion of the sales tax revenues
generated at its park.
The tourism tax credit is potentially worth more than $18
million over a 10-year period.
Zovath said the state has added a requirement about hiring
practices that is not part of the existing tourism tax credits
law.
But a state official said on Wednesday that everybody knows
laws regarding hiring practices and that the states doesn't need
to elaborate them for companies seeking incentives.
"We expect all of the companies that get tax incentives to
obey the law," Gil Lawson, communications director for the
Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, said.
