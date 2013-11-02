By Mary Wisniewski
| CHICAGO, Nov. 2
CHICAGO, Nov. 2 British comedian Sanderson Jones
left a Christmas concert six years ago feeling uncomfortable -
he no longer believed in God, but he sure liked singing carols.
Jones also missed other things about being in a church - the
sense of community and time spent thinking about being a better
person - just not the religion part.
"I wanted to celebrate being alive," said Jones, 32. "Being
alive is one of the most magical, mystical things we've been
given."
So Jones and his friend, actress Pippa Evans, got together
in January in London for a first "Sunday Assembly," a service
they say is not just for atheists, but for anyone who wants to
"live better, help often and wonder more."
The London congregation now has 600 people, and Jones and
Evans are taking the idea on a "road show" in the United
Kingdom, Ireland, the U.S., Canada and Australia to help start
new assemblies.
The U.S. tour starts in New York City on Monday followed by
dates in Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities listed
at sundayassembly.com. The Nov. 8 Chicago event has already
filled up and has 100 people on a waiting list.
The Assembly idea may tap into a small but growing part of
the U.S. population: the religiously unaffiliated, which
includes atheists, has grown from 15 percent in 2007 to almost
20 percent, according to a 2012 Pew Research survey.
Jones cites research showing that people who go to church
regularly tend to be wealthier, healthier and happier. He thinks
this is because churches provide community and support in times
of trouble. "We're just meeting a basic human need," Jones said.
Assembly meetings start out at once a month, and collections
pay to rent the space.
The London Assembly has grown to twice-monthly meetings and
has also done charity and community work - donating food and
picking up litter in the neighborhood. A coat drive is planned
for later this month.
Jones's "very religious" mother died when he was 10, and he
later lost his faith. "I had to engage with the whole idea of
life and death a lot earlier than most," he said.
But Jones said being an atheist doesn't define who he is -
and the assemblies welcome believers as well as atheists.
"My granny believes in God - when I hang out with her I
don't tell her she's stupid," Jones said. "There are so many
more interesting conversations to have, when you look for what
you have that's similar."
Jones noted that there are already secular and humanist
societies - what's different about the Assembly is that it
provides more of an emotional connection.
Cristina Traina, religion professor at Northwestern
University, said she can see why some would be attracted to the
Assembly, though she suspects the movement might be a "flash in
the pan."
"It's very interesting that part of what they seem to miss
is what Christians call liturgy - gathering to sing, to say
something meaningful about the larger universe, to be inspired
and made better in a group, not in your room," Traina said.
She noted that some people go to the orchestra or the
theater for this kind of experience, and the Assembly would only
make sense to people who have grounding in a church tradition.
"It's not likely to be attractive to people who don't have that
experience," Traina said.
The group is doing a "crowd funding" campaign to pay for its
all-volunteer activities with the goal of raising $800,000 or
500,000 pounds - so far it's raised $40,000 (25,100 pounds),
which hasn't pay the bills, Jones said.
Those who want to operate a Sunday Assembly must agree to
its charter, which includes being inclusive, free,
not-for-profit and independent, Jones said. This offers the
group a "minimum amount of control needed to make sure it
doesn't go wrong," said Jones. "If someone starts sacrificing
pets, it really pees in the pool for everyone."
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune and Gunna
Dickson)