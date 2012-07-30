WASHINGTON, July 30 China's respect for
religious freedom deteriorated last year as it interfered with
Tibetan Buddhist monasteries in ways that may have contributed
to a dozen Tibetan self-immolations, the United States said on
Monday.
In its annual International Religious Freedom Report for
2011, the State Department said it discerned a rise in
anti-Semitism around the world as well as the increased use of
anti-blasphemy laws to restrict the rights of religious
minorities.
It said conditions worsened in countries such as Iran, where
the report cited state "imprisonment, harassment,
intimidation and discrimination based on religious beliefs," as
well as Pakistan, where "abuses continued under the blasphemy
law."
The State Department also cited "a marked deterioration" in
official respect for and protection of religious freedom in
China, including greater restrictions on religious practice
especially in Tibetan Buddhist monasteries and nunneries.
"Official interference in the practice of these religious
traditions exacerbated grievances and contributed to at least 12
self-immolations by Tibetans in 2011," the report said.
In Iran, with which the United States has had acrimonious
relations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, religious freedom
"deteriorated further from an already egregious situation," the
State Department said.
It cited the restoration of 20-year sentences for seven
Bahais charged with spying for and collaborating with Israel as
well as the imprisonment of Yousof Nadarkhani, a Christian
pastor sentenced to death for apostasy.