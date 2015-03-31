(Adds Arkansas legislature passes similar law)
* Indiana governor says law was not intended to discriminate
* Businesses put massive pressure on Indiana
* Arkansas legislature passes Religious Freedom Restoration
Act
By Fiona Ortiz
March 31 Indiana's Republican Governor Mike
Pence, responding to national outrage over the state's new
Religious Freedom Restoration Act, said on Tuesday he will "fix"
it to make clear businesses cannot use the law to deny services
to same-sex couples.
Pence, in a news conference, said the law he signed last
week had been unfairly "smeared" but he called on the state's
Republican-controlled General Assembly to come up with
clarifications this week.
"I believe it would be appropriate to make it clear that
this law does not give businesses the right to deny services to
anyone," he told reporters at a testy, nationally televised news
conference in the state capital, Indianapolis.
Arkansas' Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson may soon face a
similar firestorm after his state's Republican-controlled
legislature on Tuesday passed a similar bill and sent it to his
desk.
Hutchinson has signaled he would sign the bill but
opposition mounted on Tuesday when the Democratic mayor of
Little Rock said the law was too divisive and asked the governor
to veto it.
Pence, who was brought up Catholic but is now an evangelical
Christian, faced massive pressure from businesses over the
bill, which passed with an overwhelming majority in the state's
legislature.
Major companies including Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.,
Apple Inc, Angie's List, diesel engine-maker Cummins
Inc, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and drug-maker Eli Lilly
and Co have called on him to clarify or repeal the law.
Rock band Wilco canceled a show in Indianapolis and
Democratic governors from both coasts, joined by New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, banned official travel to
Indiana. Auto racing company NASCAR and the Indianapolis-based
NCAA, an organization for university athletic programs,
expressed concern over the law.
At the news conference Pence said the law protected people
of all faiths from being forced by the government to go against
their beliefs. The lawyer and one-time radio talk-show host,
seen as a moderate on education and health-care, repeatedly
denied that the intent of the law was to allow discrimination.
Critics said Indiana's law as it is now written would allow
businesses to deny services such as wedding cakes or wedding
music for gay marriages on religious grounds.
Pence found support from conservatives including Republican
presidential hopeful Ted Cruz and possible presidential
contenders Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio, who praised the law.
EVERYTHING YOU WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT RFRA'S
While Arkansas lawmakers moved ahead, controversy over
Indiana's law appeared to stall Religious Freedom Restoration
Acts in the legislatures in Georgia and North Carolina.
The federal government and 20 states have passed such acts,
known as RFRAs, since the early 1990s but Indiana's is the first
enacted since gay marriage became legal in many states last year
and it has been seen by critics as a backlash against same-sex
marriage.
Indiana's RFRA is also one of the first to adopt language
from recent appeals court rulings and specifically allow private
parties to sue each other on religious freedom grounds.
Arkansas' RFRA also allows religious discrimination lawsuits
between private parties, and goes a step further in that it
would bar employees from invoking religious freedom in suing
employers, according to law professor and long-time RFRA
opponent Marci Hamilton of the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of
Law.
Earlier RFRA's mostly gave individuals recourse to sue
government entities they claim are infringing on their First
Amendment right of free exercise of religion.
For instance, using an RFRA lawsuit, a Muslim man won the
right to not shave his beard while incarcerated and Amish have
challenged compulsory school attendance rules.
Same-sex marriage became legal in Indiana under an appeals
court ruling last year.
Jim Bennett, Midwest director for LGBT rights group Lambda
Legal, said the business uproar had forced Pence to make changes
after he pushed the law through quickly and refused to discuss
possible balances to protect same-sex couples.
"He did not want to have a discussion. Fortunately for
Indiana and the country, the business community and all the
people demanded that that discussion take place," Bennett said.
Lori Windham, senior counsel with the Becket Fund for
Religious Liberty, which has brought RFRA cases on behalf of
people of different faiths, said the clarification shouldn't be
necessary.
"It should already be clear that these laws require courts
to balance religious freedom against other interests. They don't
mean religion always wins, they mean that religious people have
their day in court," she said.
