April 2 Lawmakers in Indiana and Arkansas plan
on Thursday to remedy religion acts that were sent back to them
this week following criticism from rights activists and
businesses who said the measures allowed discrimination against
gays.
The Arkansas Senate took up the challenge late on Wednesday,
sending legislation to the House of Representatives that would
bring its Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) into line
with federal statutes.
A House panel is due to take up that law on Thursday.
Indiana's governor said lawmakers should fix a similar RFRA.
After it was enacted last week, the state was hit with protests,
threatened boycotts and warnings from powerful U.S. firms of
pending economic damage for standing against U.S. ideals of
inclusion.
Twenty U.S. states and the federal government have RFRAs,
which allow individuals to sue the government if they believe
their First Amendment religious rights have been violated.
But those in Indiana and Arkansas go further than all but
one of the state laws, allowing lawsuits between private
parties.
That raised the possibility of businesses such as realtors
using the law as a defense if they are sued for refusing to show
homes to a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
(LGBT) community.
