LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 2 Indiana and Arkansas
revised on Thursday new religious freedom acts that had drawn
criticism from rights groups and U.S. companies that assailed
them as discriminatory against gays.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, signed his
state's Religious Freedom Restoration Act into law minutes after
it passed in the statehouse.
Indiana Governor Mike Pence, also a Republican, signed a
revised religious freedom law that amended one he signed last
week. The original measure catapulted the state into a firestorm
because it lacked specific provisions to prevent denial of
services and other discrimination against gays.
The state drew the ire of companies like Apple Inc,
boycotts of official travel by the states of New York and
Connecticut, and protests by civil liberties groups and
individuals from around the country.
Some local politicians and the state's largest newspaper,
the Indianapolis Star, called for an immediate fix to the bill,
fearing it would pummel the state's economy and create the
perception that Indiana was intolerant of certain groups.
"In the midst of this furious debate, I have prayed
earnestly for wisdom and compassion, and I have felt the prayers
of people across this state and across this nation," Pence said
in a statement.
Pence did not mention gender identity or sexual orientation
in the statement.
As pressure built against Indiana, legislators in Arkansas
prepared to vote on that state's RFRA, and Hutchinson came under
pressure from Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest
retailer, concerned the bill would send the wrong message about
the state. Wal-Mart is headquartered in Arkansas.
Hutchinson said the state had crafted an "Arkansas solution"
meant to make the state's religious freedom law more closely
mirror a federal law that had been signed by former President
Bill Clinton, a Democrat.
"It recognizes the diversity and culture of our workforce
and protects religious freedom," Hutchinson said.
Critics have said the measures were part of a broader effort
in socially conservative states to push back against a series of
U.S. court decisions allowing same-sex marriage. The U.S.
Supreme Court is set to take up the issue this month.
Supporters have said the laws do not allow for
discrimination and are needed to protect religious freedom.
Twenty U.S. states and the federal government have RFRAs,
which allow individuals to sue the government if they believe
their First Amendment religious rights have been violated.
The original measures in Indiana and Arkansas go further
than all but that of Texas, allowing lawsuits between private
parties. The Texas law also includes provisions that it cannot
be used to violate civil rights.
That raised the possibility of businesses using the law as a
defense if they are sued, such as realtors for refusing to show
homes to a member of the LGBT community or caterers if they
rejected a request to provide for a same-sex wedding.
In Indiana, lawmakers flanked by gay-rights activists
unveiled changes to protect civil liberties. Thursday's news
conference was a dramatic turnaround from Pence's signing act,
which was attended by some religious activists who decried
homosexuality as a mortal sin.
The rewritten Indiana proposal specifies that it does not
authorize a provider to refuse to do business with anyone on the
basis of "race, color, religion, ancestry, age, national origin,
disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or United
States military service."
However, churches and religious organizations are exempt,
which could allow them to use the law as a defense if they were
sued by an individual claiming discrimination.
