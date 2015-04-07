By Mark Hosenball and Alistair Bell
| WASHINGTON, April 7
WASHINGTON, April 7 A Michigan-based Islamist
preacher whose online sermons have been a leading source of
inspiration for foreign fighters in Syria is free to return to
social media after restrictions on his Internet use lapsed.
Officials at the U.S. Attorney's office and federal district
court in Detroit told Reuters that probation constraints that a
federal judge ordered last summer on imam Ahmad Musa Jebril
expired last week.
Those restrictions had included tight controls on his online
access and a requirement that the fiery preacher report
periodically to probation authorities.
Jebril, a U.S. citizen of Palestinian descent, is now free
to preach online again but there has been no sign in recent days
that he has posted any videos on Twitter, YouTube or his
website. Jebril's lawyer, Rita Chastang, did not respond to
multiple messages requesting comment.
U.S. officials in different agencies have been divided over
whether rhetoric used by preachers like Jebril, often couched in
religious imagery or symbolism, violates U.S. law or is
protected under free speech provisions of the First Amendment to
the U.S. Constitution.
A year ago, a London thinktank that specializes in studying
Islamist militants described Jebril as one of two
English-speaking preachers most favored by foreigners who have
joined the fighting in Syria in groups like Islamic State and
Jabhat al-Nusra.
The International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation
said in a report that instead of directly urging English
speakers to join Syrian militants, Jebril "adopts the role of a
cheerleader: supporting the principles of armed opposition to
(Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad, often in highly emotive
terms, while employing extremely charged religious or sectarian
idioms."
U.S. federal judge Gerald Rosen last June imposed the tight
supervision of Jebril for violating conditions of his early
release from a lengthy prison sentence imposed for fraud and
jury tampering.
Documents filed in court by the government in the sentencing
phase of Jebril's trial alleged that he and his father had a
long involvement with Islamic militant groups and ideology.
Federal officials familiar with the case said at the time
that although the fraud case was not directly related to
Jebril's preaching, the judge's restrictions on his online
activity would allow probation authorities to make sure Jebril
was not trying to instigate Americans to travel to Syria to join
other foreign fighters.
Jebril stopped posting sermons on the Internet within days.
Most of the teachings of Jebril, whose surname is often
spelled Jibril, are based on his strict interpretation of Sunni
Islamic religious practice. But he has also been a strong
supporter of the Islamists in Syria and a harsh critic of
moderate Muslims in the West.
"When your brothers in Syria speak, everyone today needs to
shut their mouth and listen because they're proving themselves
to be real men," he said in a 2012 online sermon.
Jebril, from Dearborn, Michigan, was jailed in 2005 for
crimes committed with his father while running a string of
rental properties. Prosecutors said they vandalized some of the
properties and filed and collected on bogus insurance claims.
The court made no move to extend Jebril's supervision by
probation authorities, according to a court official and Gina
Balaya, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit.
