INDIANAPOLIS, March 28 Thousands of people
marched in Indiana's largest city on Saturday to protest a state
law that supporters contend promotes religious freedom but
detractors see as a covert move to support discrimination
against gay people.
Waving signs reading "No hate in our state" and carrying
rainbow flags, a crowd of at least 2,000 people including
Democratic elected officials rallied the same day that
business-rating website Angie's List Inc put on hold
its plans to expand its Indianapolis operation with new offices,
citing the new law.
The Religious Freedom Restoration Act was passed
overwhelmingly by the Republican led-state legislature and
signed into law on Thursday by Indiana Governor Mike Pence.
Supporters say the legislation will keep the government from
forcing business owners to act against strongly held religious
beliefs. Opponents say it is discriminatory against gay,
lesbian, bisexual and transgender people and broader than other
states' religious freedom laws.
"This bill is not about discrimination and does not in any
way legalize discrimination in Indiana," said Pence's
spokeswoman, Kara Brooks.
That statement did little to assuage the concerns of Rick
Sutton, one of the marchers.
"It's a great sound bite but it's not the truth. I'm not
protected. LGBT citizens are not protected," Sutton said. "If we
were protected, we would not be there right now."
Indiana's also drew criticism from business leaders.
"Angie's List is open to all and discriminates against none
and we are hugely disappointed in what this bill represents,"
company chief executive Bill Oesterle said.
Seattle's openly gay mayor, Ed Murray, said on Saturday he
will ban city employees from traveling to Indiana on official
business.
"None of our taxpayer dollars should go toward supporting
this discriminatory law," Murray said.
The National Basketball Association and Women's National
Basketball Association said in a joint statement the basketball
leagues would ensure all fans, players and employees feel
welcome at events in Indiana and elsewhere.
"The game of basketball is grounded in long established
principles of inclusion and mutual respect," they said.
On Friday, Apple Inc's Tim Cook, one of the most
prominent openly gay American CEOs, joined other executives,
including Salesforce.com Inc's Marc Benioff, in blasting
the law.
A day after Indiana's move, the Arkansas Senate
overwhelmingly approved a similar bill, which Governor Asa
Hutchinson, a Republican, has said he would sign into law.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which has its home office in
Bentonville, Arkansas, criticized that measure.
