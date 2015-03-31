(Adds Washington state governor to impose travel ban in
By Fiona Ortiz
March 30 Indiana Republicans pledged on Monday
to clarify a new "religious freedom" law, while similar
proposals stalled in Georgia and North Carolina after businesses
and activists said such measures could be used to discriminate
against gays.
Arkansas lawmakers, however, signaled they would move
forward with their own bill, even after Indiana was rebuked by
companies and executives including Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, and Eli Lilly and Co.
Indiana's law, signed by Governor Mike Pence last week, was
perceived as going further than those passed in 19 other states,
giving businesses a right to refuse services on religious
grounds.
Gay marriage became legal in Indiana last year following an
appeals court ruling, and gay rights activists say Republicans
pushed through the act in response. It was enacted months before
an expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling over state bans on
same-sex marriage.
The law has drawn intense criticism, including concerns from
the president of the Indianapolis-based National Collegiate
Athletic Association, which is holding its men's basketball
championship Final Four in the city beginning this weekend.
On Monday, Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma and state
Senate President Pro Tem David Long, both Republicans, told
reporters the law was not intended to discriminate, and that it
sets a legal standard allowing people of all faiths to bring
religious freedom claims.
"To the extent that we need to clarify that, by adding
something to the law to make that clear that's not the intent,
we are more than willing to do it," Long said.
Nine chief executive officers, including the heads of
Angie's List and Eli Lilly, wrote letters to Pence,
Bosma and Long on Monday asking them to "take immediate action"
to ensure the act will not sanction or encourage discrimination.
Thousands rallied against the law in Indianapolis last
weekend and Washington state's governor on Monday said the state
would join Connecticut, San Francisco and Seattle in banning
official travel to Indiana.
The rock band Wilco announced on Twitter on Monday it was
canceling its May 7 Indianapolis show because of this "odious
measure."
"We've been embarrassed before the nation," Indiana House
Minority Leader Scott Pelath, a Democrat, told reporters,
calling for the law's repeal.
PENCE DEFENDS LAW
Bosma said lawmakers were looking at different options for
clarifying the law.
Pence on Monday defended it in an op-ed piece in the Wall
Street Journal, saying it "has been grossly misconstrued."
"I want to make clear to (Indiana residents) and every
American that despite what critics and many in the national
media have asserted, the law is not a 'license to discriminate,'
either in Indiana or elsewhere," he said.
On Sunday, Pence said he would not push for a
nondiscrimination bill to counteract its possible impact, but
said he was open to the General Assembly adding a section that
clarifies the law.
Earlier in March, a Senate-approved bill in Georgia was put
on hold after a House member added anti-discrimination language.
On Monday, North Carolina's governor said he would not sign
a religious freedom bill because it would allow government
officials to refuse to perform marriages on religious grounds.
In Arkansas, the Republican-controlled House is expected to
approve a bill advanced by state senators, and Republican
Governor Asa Hutchinson has said he would sign it.
Arkansas-based retail giant Wal-Mart Stores said the bill
sends the "wrong message" about the state.
(Reporting and writing by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Additional
reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago, David Beasley in
Atlanta, Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Colleen Jenkins in
Winston-; Salem, North Carolina; Editing by Susan Heavey, Eric
Beech and Eric Walsh)