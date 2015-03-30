March 30 Republican lawmakers in Indiana pledged
on Monday to clarify a religious freedom bill that was slammed
by businesses and activists for sending a message of
discrimination against gays after it was passed last week.
Companies ranging from pharmaceuticals to retailers said the
law - passed overwhelmingly by the Republican-controlled Indiana
General Assembly - was bad for business because it sent a
discriminatory message. San Francisco and Seattle banned
official city employee travel to Indiana.
At a news conference, Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma and
state Senate President Pro Tem David Long said the law was not
intended to discriminate against anyone, and that it sets a
legal standard allowing people of all faiths to bring religious
freedom claims.
"To the extent that we need to clarify that, by adding
something to the law to make that clear that's not the intent,
we are more than willing to do it, and we plan to do that," Long
told reporters.
Republican Governor Mike Pence signed the measure into law
on Thursday.
Critics say that since Indiana does not have
anti-discrimination laws, the religious freedom act could be
used by businesses to justify not providing services to gay
couples if it goes against their religious beliefs.
While many states have religious freedom laws, gay rights
activists say Indiana's law is broader because it gives
businesses religious rights in the state, where gay marriage
became legal last year following an appeals court ruling.
Bosma said lawmakers were looking at different options for
clarifying the law, such as perhaps removing the specter of the
act being used as a defense to a claim that services were denied
on a discriminatory basis.
Democrats held a separate news conference calling for the
law to be repealed.
On Sunday, Pence defended the law and said he would not push
for a nondiscrimination act to counteract possible effects of
the religious freedom act, but he said he was open to the
General Assembly adding a section that clarifies the law.
Arkansas lawmakers last week also approved a similar bill
backed by Republicans in the state's Senate.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Susan Heavey)