By Sam Youngman
| WASHINGTON, March 16
stung by Mitt Romney's defeat in November are looking for a
White House candidate with a message they can run with. For
some, that means going back to basics - and leaving divisive
social issues behind.
Fed up with a Republican Party strongly associated with
anti-abortion, anti-gay and anti-environment stances many
younger voters do not share, some young Republican groups are
shaping their own message.
Concord 51, a new political action committee, bills itself
as "the voice of the young, fiscally conservative professional"
with a focus on the "three core issues of fiscal responsibility,
a strong national defense, and energy advancement."
Matthew Swift, chairman of the New York City-based PAC,
believes an economic message will win young converts.
"I think it's about embracing the fights we're already in,"
Swift said. "We're not afraid to disappoint some people and
frankly we're not afraid to tick some people off."
There's nothing left to lose - except the White House again.
In the last two presidential elections, Republican
candidates lost the youth vote, and the race. As many as 23
million voters under age 30 turned out in 2012, analyses show,
and Democratic President Barack Obama could not have been
re-elected without them.
The so-called millennial voters, aged 18 to 29, represent an
important segment that Republican leaders know they need to
cultivate if they hope to ensure victory in 2016.
"The Republican establishment isn't going to win anymore if
they keep writing off the youth vote," said Celia Bigelow, a
23-year-old conservative columnist from Detroit.
Looking toward 2016, young Republicans are excited about the
possibility of a younger nominee like Marco Rubio, 41, the U.S.
senator from Florida who loves hip-hop and recently quoted
rappers Wiz Khalifa and Jay-Z on the Senate floor.
Many showed up Thursday for a meeting of the Conservative
Political Action Committee in Maryland to scope out possible
candidates like Rubio, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, 50, and U.S.
Representative Paul Ryan, 43, of Wisconsin, the party's
unsuccessful vice presidential candidate in 2012.
As young Republicans analyzed how to fix their party's
problems, they often said national party leaders need to do more
to win their vote.
"It's not quoting Jay-Z on the Senate floor that gets it
done," said Swift.
In interviews, many pointed to the party's emphasis in
recent years on divisive social issues such as abortion rights
and gay marriage.
Miranda Onnen, vice chairwoman of the Ohio State University
College Republicans, said her group avoided those topics.
"I know our club, and probably other collegiate clubs around
the country are split on some social issues, so we choose as an
organization to not pursue that message," she said.
While Rubio and other Republican officials have been forced
by the party's influential evangelical wing to pick a side on
issues like gay marriage, she and others believe focusing on
such social issues alienates young voters.
An economic message might bring them back, they said, even
though it might take a while to undo the damage of the last two
presidential election cycles.
"We can unlock the majority of the party ... and not be
dictated to by a small percentage," Swift said. "I just don't
know how long it's going to take to occur."
2012 HINDSIGHT
Tim Miller, 31, a spokesman for the Republican National
Committee, said the party made mistakes in 2012 and intends to
repair its relationship with young voters.
For example, Miller said, it was a mistake to ridicule Obama
as he sought new audiences by "Slow Jamming the News" with
talk-show host Jimmy Fallon or joining forces with rap mogul
Jay-Z.
"There still was an attitude on our side that the president
should not be doing that stuff, and it should be mocked," he
said. "We shouldn't be doing that."
In the last presidential campaign, Romney, 66, modestly
tried to court young Republicans.
"You guys ought to be out working like crazy for me and
people like me. Conservatives," Romney said in a speech last
year at the University of Chicago.
The lukewarm effort helped the former Massachusetts governor
make slim gains with the youth vote in November, pulling 37
percent compared to the 32 percent that voted for Republican
candidate John McCain in 2008.
Still, it was no match for Obama. The 51-year-old Democratic
incumbent crushed Romney with 60 percent of the youth vote,
according to Pew Research Center for the People and the Press.
The 18- to 29-year-old voters accounted for 19 percent of the
total vote.
On social issues, 64 percent of those under-30 voters said
abortion should be legal and 66 percent supported legally
recognizing gay marriage, Pew said, citing exit poll data from
the National Election Pool.
Young Republicans said if leaders like Rubio and Ryan keep
the focus elsewhere, the party may have a better chance in 2016.
"There's a decent chance that the tables are going to be
turned next time," Miller said.