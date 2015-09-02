Sept 1 A 62-year-old hiker stranded for nine
days with broken bones in the Sierra National Forest in
California said on Tuesday that when she blew her whistle to
draw rescuers to her, she felt it was her last chance at
survival.
Miyuki Harwood, who remains in a hospital following her
rescue on Saturday, also said in her statement on the website of
the Fresno County Sheriff's Office that she regretted leaving
the rest of her hiking group, a decision that led to her being
stranded by herself.
Harwood's statement said she had reached the summit of
Blackcap Mountain, in the Sierra National Forest on the eastern
side of central California, on Aug. 20 with a group from the
Sierra Club and decided to head back alone to the group's camp,
as it was getting dark.
She fell off a cliff and landed on both legs, Harwood said.
A statement from her family said Harwood suffered injuries to
both legs and her back and had surgery after her rescue to
repair her broken left leg and would soon need surgery for her
fractured right angle.
During her ordeal in the wilderness, Harwood found that she
could not stand. So she crawled to a creek to scoop up water
that she drank with a filter, she said. The water kept her
alive, officials said.
She heard a rescue team on Friday and blew a whistle that
she had brought on the hike, but the rescuers did not hear it,
Harwood said.
"On Saturday, August 29, I thought this was the last chance
to do something for me to survive," Harwood's statement said. "I
heard voices talking, so I blew my whistle again and they
responded with my name."
The Orangevale, California, woman added that she became
overcome with emotion when the rescuers from a Fresno County
Sheriff's Office search team found her at the creekbed where she
had been stranded. She had endured cold nights on the ground,
with only a medium-weight jacket for warmth.
The California National Guard sent a Chinook helicopter and
a Black Hawk chopper to assist in the search, and authorities
also deployed a remote-controlled drone in the operation, which
was undertaken even as a wildfire moved toward the area, Fresno
County Sheriff's Office officials have said.
More than 50 people participated in the search, said Fresno
County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Botti.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter
Cooney)