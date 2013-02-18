* Lawmakers in several states want to recover rescue costs
* Many search and rescue groups oppose charging for help
By Laura Zuckerman
Feb 18 After an all-terrain vehicle accident in
the Utah desert last spring, 53-year-old Mikki Babineau expected
a long recuperation for collapsed lungs and 18 broken ribs.
What the Idaho woman didn't expect was a $750 bill from the
local Utah sheriff's office for sending a volunteer search and
rescue unit to her aid, a service for which the sheriff in that
county regularly charges fees.
Just a handful of states, including Oregon, Maine and
Babineau's home state of Idaho, have laws authorizing local
agencies to bill for rescues when factors such as recklessness,
illegal activity or false information led to the predicament.
Lawmakers from the Rockies to the Appalachians periodically
question why adventurers who incur costs should not have to pay
the price - literally. That debate has heated up this year as
legislators in at least two states have sought, so far
unsuccessfully, to enact laws to allow fees for rescues.
"In the rare case where a person took unnecessary risks,
that person should be sent a bill," said Wyoming Republican
Representative Keith Gingery, who tried but failed to pass such
a law in his state.
That few states currently allow such billing is chiefly due
to objections by national search and rescue groups, who say the
prospect of payment could prompt people to delay seeking needed
aid, possibly making a dangerous situation worse.
But that has not stopped lawmakers from considering such
laws. Legislators in New Hampshire, for example, are seeking to
shore up search and rescue funds by establishing fees ranging
from $350 to $1,000.
That legislation, designed to address deficits in a state
rescue fund paid through licensing of hunters, snowmobilers and
other outdoor recreationists, is pending before a New Hampshire
House committee.
SURVIVAL SKILLS
A similar effort to impose payment in Wyoming came to naught
this year after Gingery failed to persuade a state House panel
last month to approve a provision to give county sheriffs - who
in many Western states oversee search and rescue teams - the
right to recover rescue costs.
The issue came to the fore last winter in the state's Teton
County, home to mountains as perilous as they are scenic, when a
group of snowmobilers entered the back country near a steep pass
northeast of Jackson Hole and required a helicopter rescue.
When the county later asked them to contribute to the
$14,000 cost of the operation, an attorney for the snowmobilers
wrote a letter contending local officials had no authority to
ask for reimbursement.
Wyoming's Gingery and other backers of billing those saved
say the issue is broader than money. Billing for rescues, they
argue, would place ill-prepared hikers, skiers and snowmobilers,
especially those engaged in extreme sports, on notice.
Recent advancements in outdoor equipment, navigational
devices and off-road vehicles are allowing greater access to
remote areas by more people with fewer outdoors and survival
skills, complicating rescue missions, Gingery said.
Rescue expenses are also rising in states like Idaho, where
gas taxes cover part of the tab. Since July, nearly $85,000 has
been distributed for searches from a state fund. That compares
to roughly $63,000 for all of fiscal year 2012 and about $71,000
the year before, Idaho State Police documents show.
Search and rescue groups say their services make up just a
fraction of the emergency costs incurred by law enforcement and
medical agencies nationwide, and that efforts to bill for
rescues are tied to rare but highly publicized incidents in
which the stranded made foolish errors in judgment.
FEAR OF COSTS
"There is a lot of hue and cry about recovering rescue
costs, but we never question people's right to dial 911 for
authorities, fire departments and paramedics and we don't
begrudge those costs," said Howard Paul, spokesman for the
Colorado Search and Rescue Board, which oversees 50 volunteer
teams in that state.
Colorado logged 1,428 missions in 2010, the most recent year
data was available. While that was a high for search and rescue
operations compared to the four preceding years, the record
since 1995 was set in 2002 with 1,582 missions.
Dan Lack, chairman of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Association,
said the specter of paying for a rescue can instill fear in some
of those in need.
He was on hand in August when a climber became wedged
between rocks in the Colorado mountains and ordered people who
became aware of his plight not to call for help because he
didn't want to be charged. They dialed 911 anyway.
"If others had not alerted us, he wouldn't have called for
help until the sun went down, thunderstorms came in and my
teammates and I would have been in danger," Lack said.
"I, for one, am happy to go out and rescue someone, free of
charge, who's had a bad day," he said.
That ethos has underpinned 40 years of rescue work for Roger
Beckett, resource coordinator for Olympic Mountain Rescue in
Washington state, where lawmakers have unsuccessfully floated
bills to force payment for rescues. Volunteer teams have opposed
those proposals every time, he said.
Beckett said poor judgment, if defined loosely, and the
lesser evil of inexperience are chief reasons for rescues.
"Inexperience won't get you in trouble but it will keep you
from getting out of trouble," he said, adding he finds no fault
in the relative few whose misadventures trigger a rescue.
"Every day you get out of bed, you take a risk," he
said. "Should we bill you?"
