By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. Aug 6 The owner of a South
Carolina restaurant has agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle a
wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed last
December in a fiery car crash.
Quentin Gregory Miller, 32, died on Dec. 17 when his car was
struck from behind on a bridge near Charleston in an early
morning collision and burst into flames, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Miller's, Adam Joseph
Brunelle, was an assistant manager for Charleston's Husk
restaurant at the time. He was charged with felony driving under
the influence and is free on bail awaiting trial.
In the suit, Miller's family said Husk allowed Brunelle to
drink alcohol at the restaurant past the legal bar closing time
of 2 a.m., the family's attorney said.
A police report shows Brunelle's blood alcohol level was
.24, three times the legal limit in South Carolina.
Husk's owner, Neighborhood Dining Group, and Peerless
Indemnity Insurance Company will pay the settlement money to
Miller's parents and common law wife, according to court
documents. The settlement agreement will be finalized on
Thursday, Aug. 9.
Husk was named "Best New Restaurant in America" by Bon
Appetit magazine in 2011.
(Editing By Tom Brown, Cynthia Johnston and Andre Grenon)