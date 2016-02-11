By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 Restaurant stocks have sat like
dry toast for the last six months, but investors are now
starting to nibble back into the sector.
After aggressively buying restaurant shares early in 2015,
investors started dumping them midyear on fears that the
industry was spread too thin. The public appetite for eating out
was not expanding as fast as the industry itself and an
anticipated bump in sales based on gasoline savings was not as
big as expected.
Now, after more than a dozen restaurant companies -
including El Pollo Loco, Cosi, Famous Dave's
of America and trend leader Shake Shack - have
lost more than half their value, some investors are coming back
around.
"We are getting close to an investment opportunity in
restaurant stocks," said Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at
Cozad Asset Management in Champaign, Illinois. He just bought
into Darden Restaurants, which owns the Olive Garden
chain and is down almost 14 percent from last July, and pays a
3.4 percent dividend.
THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT, BUT ...
There are signs of a pick-up in the restaurant industry,
with December sales up 7.5 percent from the same period a year
earlier, according to Census Bureau data. Sector employment has
been expanding as well; in January it was up 3.5 percent from
January 2015, according to preliminary Labor Department data.
But investors need to choose wisely. Higher employment
spells greater labor costs for an industry on the front lines of
the battle for a higher minimum wage. Consumers have been tight
with their gasoline savings. And the industry may have gotten
ahead of itself.
"Overall sales in the industry are fine but it is being
spread out over so many more restaurants that it is very
challenging and competitive to drive same store sales and
traffic," said Andy Barish, a San Francisco-based analyst with
Jefferies.
Fewer than three in 10 restaurant operators expect to have
higher comparable sales in six months, according to a survey
from the National Restaurant Association, the lowest level in
more than six years.
SELECTIVE ORDERING A MUST
Few expect the next move in restaurant stocks to resemble
early last year, when Shake Shack went public, doubling in price
in its first four months.
Investors aggressively bid up shares then, inspired by data
showing that consumers were starting to spend more in
restaurants than on groceries. A sign that the excitement was
reaching a peak may have come in October, when The Restaurant
exchange traded fund came to market.
Reality bit. Shares fell, in some cases sharply. At least
one company - sandwich chain Jimmy John's - pulled its IPO late
last year. The Restaurant ETF peaked on its opening day and has
fallen 12 percent since.
Now, shares are far lower than they were, but still not
exactly cheap. The 41 restaurants in an industry index
on average sport share prices 26 times earnings
over the past year, making them more expensive than the S&P 500,
which is trading at roughly 17 times, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The index as a whole has fallen 6.5 percent from a
Feb. 1 high, compared with a 3.7 percent decline in the S&P over
that period.
Some, such as McDonald's Corp, trading near its
all-time high on the popularity of its all-day breakfast menu,
have outperformed.
Others have faced trouble. Wendy's shares fell the
most in a year on Tuesday, even as it reported quarterly sales
that beat expectations.
Investors seeking value in that space are looking at
dividends: Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans Farms,
DineEquity, Darden and McDonald's all yield more than 3
percent.
To reward investors long term, however, restaurants will
have to win market share from their competitors without
discounting away their profitability.
"That's the challenge for the industry over the next couple
years, to absorb some of this growth," said Barish. "We're
seeing a very competitive pricing environment right now."
