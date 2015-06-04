NEW YORK, June 4 Food & Wine magazine on Thursday handed out its first annual restaurant awards for U.S. eateries which it said "represent some of the most compelling restaurant trends today."

"These awards celebrate all kinds of amazing dining experiences, from the most forward-thinking chefs and restaurateurs in the country," Dana Cowin, the editor-in-chief of the magazine, said in a statement. "I love how diverse and trendsetting these places are and how fun."

The epicurean monthly cited Cosme in New York, Petit Trois in Los Angeles and Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis among the most promising new restaurants in the country. It also named The Grey in Savannah, Georgia and The Progress in San Francisco as the best restaurants that opened in 2014.

Cosme is the first restaurant outside of Mexico opened by acclaimed Mexican chef Enrique Olvera. French chef Ludo Lefebvre puts his own spin on French classics at Petit Trois and American chef Gavin Kaysen creates modern American dishes at Spoon and Stable, according to the magazine.

At The Progress, husband-and-wife team Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski feature family-style dinning, while chef Mashama Bailey serves Southern cuisine inspired by her childhood at The Grey, which is located inside a converted 1930s bus station.

Cosme, Petit Trois, Spoon and Stable and The Progress were also nominated for the James Beard Foundation award for best new restaurant earlier this year.

Food & Wine editors selected the winners from a group of new restaurants they dined at over the past year. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Patricia Reaney and G Crosse)