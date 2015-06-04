NEW YORK, June 4 Food & Wine magazine on
Thursday handed out its first annual restaurant awards for U.S.
eateries which it said "represent some of the most compelling
restaurant trends today."
"These awards celebrate all kinds of amazing dining
experiences, from the most forward-thinking chefs and
restaurateurs in the country," Dana Cowin, the editor-in-chief
of the magazine, said in a statement. "I love how diverse and
trendsetting these places are and how fun."
The epicurean monthly cited Cosme in New York, Petit Trois
in Los Angeles and Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis among the
most promising new restaurants in the country. It also named The
Grey in Savannah, Georgia and The Progress in San Francisco as
the best restaurants that opened in 2014.
Cosme is the first restaurant outside of Mexico opened by
acclaimed Mexican chef Enrique Olvera. French chef Ludo Lefebvre
puts his own spin on French classics at Petit Trois and American
chef Gavin Kaysen creates modern American dishes at Spoon and
Stable, according to the magazine.
At The Progress, husband-and-wife team Stuart Brioza and
Nicole Krasinski feature family-style dinning, while chef
Mashama Bailey serves Southern cuisine inspired by her childhood
at The Grey, which is located inside a converted 1930s bus
station.
Cosme, Petit Trois, Spoon and Stable and The Progress were
also nominated for the James Beard Foundation award for best new
restaurant earlier this year.
Food & Wine editors selected the winners from a group of new
restaurants they dined at over the past year.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Patricia Reaney and G
Crosse)