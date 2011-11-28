* Chefs and restaurant chains seek to broaden their reach
By Lisa Baertlein
Nov 28 Growth-seeking U.S. chefs and restaurant
chains are using a variety of different recipes -- from new
venues and ethnic-inspired flavors to targeting healthier
eaters -- in a bid to expand their reach.
Chef Wolfgang Puck, best-known for his Spago restaurant in
Beverly Hills, wants his company to resemble "Armani or any of
the fashion houses."
Puck has high-end or "haute couture" offerings (Spago and
Cut), a more casual "pret-a-porter" or ready-to-wear line
(Wolfgang Puck Express and Wolfgang Puck Bistro), and licensing
deals that put the chef's soups, pizzas and other grocery items
in stores around the country.
Puck -- who was a celebrity chef before many of today's
culinary stars were old enough to wield a knife -- said he
wants to open more of his casual restaurants in airports around
the world.
"I think it's really a good place for us to be. There are a
lot of fast-food chains (in airports), but people today demand
better-quality food," said Puck, who also sells cookware, small
kitchen appliances and other gadgets.
Chef Michael Mina, whose restaurant group includes namesake
eateries as well as Bourbon Steak and other brands, said
partnerships with hoteliers like Bellagio in Las Vegas and the
Four Seasons in Baltimore allow him to leave construction and
other development issues to experts in those fields.
That means he can focus on food and restaurant operations.
"That's a huge advantage," said Mina.
"Early on, (chefs) are pretty confident we can figure
everything out. It takes away from what you do. I wanted to
stay focused on the creative side," Mina said.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N), which won a following by
upgrading burritos with premium ingredients, this summer opened
a restaurant called ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen in
Washington, D.C. as Asian cuisine grows in popularity.
Other chains also are eyeing healthier food, as that niche
defies persistent economic malaise.
Starbucks (SBUX.O), the world's biggest coffee chain,
recently announced plans to open juice bars next year.
The Seattle company, which is expanding its "health and
wellness" offerings, also bought juice company Evolution Fresh
for $30 million in cash.
P.F. Chang's China Bistro PFCB.O has loaned money to True
Food Kitchen, a small chain where the vegetable-centric menu is
based on Dr. Andrew Weil's anti-inflammatory diet. Weil is a
pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, which embraces
both alternative and conventional medicine.
P.F. Chang Chief Executive Rick Federico said on a recent
call with analysts that the company is considering whether and
when it might convert the debt to an ownership position.
"It is extremely well-positioned ... in terms of how
consumers are dining," he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Gary Hill)