By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 25
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Wall Street is expecting
a solid helping of earnings from McDonald's and other
restaurant operators that are preparing to serve up quarterly
results over the next few days.
Restaurants have been major winners as consumers spend more
of their disposable income on going out and less on clothes and
other retail products, a trend that could become more apparent
following recent improvements in U.S. employment and wages.
They have also benefited from low commodity costs that make
it less expensive to prepare food, helping make the restaurant
industry a bright spot in a panorama of overall lower earnings
for major U.S. companies.
"The millennial consumer is much more focused on purchasing
experiences over goods," choosing dining out or travel over
sneakers and designer jeans, said David Schiegoleit, managing
director of investments for the Private Client Reserve at U.S.
Bank in Los Angeles. That is why his company favors restaurant
stocks over other consumer discretionary shares, he said,
although he declined to specify which ones.
Restaurant companies in the S&P 1500 are expected on average
to report second-quarter earnings up 7.8 percent from the year
before, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, analysts on average see their earnings
rising 10 percent.
By comparison, aggregate expectations for the S&P 1500 are
for a 3.6 percent dip in second-quarter earnings and then 1.7
percent growth in the third quarter.
On Tuesday, McDonald's hands in its second-quarter report,
with investors looking for growth to be delivered by all-day
breakfasts and other new meal deals.
Shares in the world's largest fast-food chain are up 33
percent over the past year as the company simplifies sprawling
menus and improves speed and service to counter competition from
the likes of Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts and Shake
Shack Inc.
Suggesting investors expect additional progress from
McDonald's, its shares recently traded at 22 times expected
earnings, compared to a 10-year median of 16.3, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Also expected to report on Tuesday are BJ's Restaurants Inc
, Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, Cheesecake Factory
Inc and Panera Bread Co.
Early results have been mixed: Shares of Domino's Pizza
have surged 8 percent since Thursday after its quarterly
sales beat expectations. On the same day, Dunkin' Brands Group's
quarterly earnings met expectations although its
revenue disappointed as fewer customers visited its Dunkin'
Donuts and Baskin-Robbins restaurants in the United States. Its
shares have since risen nearly 2 percent.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)