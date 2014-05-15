(Removes extraneous words from first paragraph)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO May 15 U.S. fast-food workers seeking
higher wages are planning a strike on Thursday that could affect
thousands of restaurants that they say make huge profits from
paying them a pittance.
The strike will be the latest in a series of protests over
the past 18 months in the United States that have targeted
fast-food restaurant operators, including McDonald's Corp
and Burger King Worldwide Inc.
They come at a time when U.S. Democrats have been mounting
efforts to raise the federal minimum wage ahead of this year's
mid-term congressional elections, seeing income inequality as a
powerful campaign issue.
Fast-food workers are seeking $15 an hour and the right to
unionize without retaliation, union leaders said.
McDonald's, the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue,
and Burger King have defended their treatment of employees,
saying they pay fare wages.
Jessica Davis, 25, a single mother of two who earns $8.98 an
hour as a crew trainer at a Chicago McDonald's restaurant, said
she needs more to make ends meet.
"I'm tired of making so much money for this company and they
can't give me a decent wage and decent hours," said Davis, who
has four years on the job but relies on family and public
assistance. "I don't think we should have to live this way."
The strike will be in 150 cities including Boston, Chicago,
New York, Philadelphia and Miami.
President Barack Obama has pushed Congress to raise the
federal minimum wage to $10.10 per hour from the current $7.25,
a move fought by the Republicans in Congress.
Twenty-one states and Washington, D.C. have minimum wages
higher than the federal minimum wage, and 38 states have
considered minimum wage bills during the 2014 session, according
to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The state of
Washington has the highest minimum wage, at $9.32 an hour.
