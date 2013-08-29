(Changes headline and fourth paragraph to clarify that workers
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK Aug 29 Fast-food workers across the
United States are expected to stage their largest strike to date
on Thursday in an almost year-long campaign to raise wages in
the service sector.
Employees of McDonald's Corp, Wendy's Restaurants
LLC, Burger King Worldwide Inc and others have
pledged to walk off their jobs in 50 cities from Boston, Mass,
to Alameda, Calif., organizers say. They are expected to be
joined by retail employees at stores owned by Macy's Inc,
Sears Holdings Corp and Dollar Tree Inc in
some cities.
The strike follows a similar protest last November, when
some 200 workers walked off their fast-food jobs in New York
City. Groups in Chicago, Kansas City, Detroit and other cities
followed their lead in April and July.
The workers want to form unions and bargain higher wages
with their employers without facing retaliation from franchisees
or their parent companies. They are demanding $15 an hour, up
from $7.25, which is the current federal minimum wage.
The median wage for front-line fast-food workers is $8.94
per hour, according to an analysis of government data by the
National Employment Law Project, an advocacy group for
lower-wage workers. Virtually all private-sector fast-food jobs
are non-union, and organizers say retaliation against workers
who try to organize is common.
Martin Rafanan, a community organizer in St. Louis,
Missouri, where the minimum wage is $7.35, said local employees
of McDonald's and Wendy's were inspired by the Occupy Wall
Street movement's discussions about income inequality. But he
added that the main reason for their frustration is financial.
"If you're paying $7.35 an hour and employing someone for
20, 25 hours a week, which is the average here, they're bringing
home about $10,000 a year. You can't survive on that." Rafanan
said.
"Unless we can figure out how to make highly profitable
companies pay a fair wage to their workers, we're just going to
watch them pull all the blood, sweat, tears and money out of our
communities."
The National Restaurant Association, the trade group for
U.S. restaurants and fast-food chains, said in a statement that
the restaurant industry provides 13 million Americans with jobs
and that discussions about wages "should be based on facts."
"Only five percent of restaurant employees earn the minimum
wage and those that do are predominantly working part-time and
half are teenagers," said Scott DeFife, the organization's
executive vice president of policy and government affairs.
Fast-food companies, which have not altered wage policies as
a result of recent strikes, have struck a similar tone. Many of
them have said they provide good jobs and ample opportunities
for workers looking to rise through the ranks.
"McDonald's aims to offer competitive pay and benefits to
our employees. Our history is full of examples of individuals
who worked their first job with McDonald's and went on to
successful careers both within and outside of McDonald's," the
company said in a statement.
Wendy's and Burger King did not respond to requests for
comment.
Thursday's strike is shaping up to be "the largest attempt
at worker organizing in this industry ever" thanks to broad
financial and technical support from the Service Workers
International Union, and grassroots efforts from community
groups, local politicians and the clergy, said Tsedeye
Gebreselassie, an attorney at the National Employment Law
Project.
"The workers are responding to total failure on behalf of
the federal government to raise the minimum wage to keep up with
inflation and the cost of living," Gebreselassie said.
The $200 billion U.S. fast-food sector has come under the
spotlight because lower-paying and part-time service work,
including retail sales and food preparation, has made up most of
the jobs added since the recession.
The pre-Labor Day strikes will include movements in several
Southern states, a region that has historically been challenging
for organized labor.
Dorian Warren, an assistant professor of political science
at Columbia University who has published work on labor
organizing and inequality, said that, while the movement is
still in its early stages, the significance of protests in
states such as Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama is "a huge,
huge deal."
"The South has always been the model for low wage
employment, from slavery to the Jim Crow laws, to the present.
It's also the most anti-union part of the country, so the fact
that workers feel empowered enough to take collective action is
enormous," Warren added.
