By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 30
LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 While the U.S. restaurant
industry fights national and state efforts to increase the
minimum wage, a new survey released on Tuesday showed that 83
percent of restaurant patrons support raising it and adjusting
it annually for inflation.
The results come as two years of union-backed protests by
fast-food workers have put a spotlight on the plight of the
working poor and helped fuel a debate about the federal minimum
wage, which has been $7.25 since 2009.
"Consumers clearly believe the economic benefits of a
minimum wage increase far outweigh the negatives," said Bob
Goldin, an executive vice president at Technomic, which recently
conducted the online survey of 1,000 restaurant goers.
"Restaurants and other industries have to recognize the
consumer groundswell that exists with respect to this matter
and, in many cases, be prepared for increased labor costs,"
Goldin added.
The Technomic survey showed broad backing across age groups
and political orientations, including 93 percent of
self-described liberals, 87 percent of moderates and 70 percent
of conservatives.
Twelve percent of survey participants said they were
business owners, Goldin said. The vast majority in that group,
90 percent, supported raising the minimum wage and indexing it
to inflation, he said.
Backers said they believed a higher minimum wage would
stimulate the economy, lift people out of poverty, help the
middle class, decrease labor turnover and reduce government
spending.
The National Restaurant Association and the International
Franchise Association, which both represent fast-food giant
McDonald's Corp and other restaurant companies, have
been vocal opponents of efforts to raise the minimum wage.
McDonald's did not directly lobby on the minimum wage issue,
according to a Reuters review of lobbying reports from the last
six quarters. Nevertheless, the company this year has paid a
Washington, D.C., firm to do so.
Opponents warn that raising the minimum wage will result in
higher costs for burgers, fries and other foods, make it harder
for restaurant operators to survive and put jobs at risk.
That message resonated with a majority of survey
respondents. Just 44 percent of the people who support a higher
wage said it would have a positive impact on the restaurant
business.
Since last year, some 13 states and six cities, largely
controlled by Democrats, have raised their own minimum wages. In
Seattle, the minimum wage will gradually rise to $15 an hour by
2021, the nation's highest rate.
The Technomic survey had a margin of error of plus or minus
3.1 percentage points.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)