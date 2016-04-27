NEW YORK, April 27 Expectations for chemical
company earnings have been boosted by a combination of lower
crude oil costs during the commodity's slump along with strong
demand for plastics that are used to make everything from
shampoo bottles to grocery bags.
The worst oil rout in a generation has cut production costs
for plastics that require oil-derived components. The price of
plastics followed oil's rapid climb from 2009 to mid-2014, but
on the way back down, plastic prices have not fully followed
crude, keeping margins robust for petrochemical companies.
Analysts say that should help chemical names when they
report results in the coming days. Last week, LyondellBasell
Industries beat consensus estimates, and estimates for
Westlake Chemical Corp and, to a lesser extent, the more
diversified Dow Chemical Corp, have been lifted. Dow
reports on Thursday and Westlake posts results on Tuesday.
"Lower oil prices led to more demand in the markets and for
the person who's making plastics, their costs went down but
their demand went up and they made money," said Joel Morales,
director of polyolephins Americas for IHS. "It's a perfect world
on the petrochemical side."
Dow is expected to report earnings of 83 cents a share on
Thursday, and in the last 30 days, six estimates have been
raised by an average of 3.7 percent. In 2015, the company
reported a pre-tax profit margin of 20.4 percent, its strongest
since 1989.
Westlake is expected to report earnings of 92 cents a share.
In the last 30 days, estimates have seen an average increase of
6 percent. The company's pre-tax margin was 21.6 percent in
2015, though that was down slightly from the previous two years.
Even when the price of certain plastics declined slightly,
the decline was partially self-correcting because corporations
no longer needed to recycle waste plastic for economic reasons
and demand for new plastics rose even more.
Globally, the spot prices of certain plastics components
like polyethylene and polypropylene are often influenced by
pricing of an oil derivative called naphtha. As a result, they
are strongly correlated to crude prices, according to Platts
analysts.
But while U.S. markets generally follow trends set by
pricing in Asia, there is often a cost advantage for chemical
companies because they are able to use natural gas liquids as
feedstocks.
As a result, domestic contract pricing for one particular
resin, known as HDPE, was down only 26 percent from June 2014,
while crude declined more than 65 percent during the same
timeframe.
"We do see periods of an increased premium for resins over
crude oil during the past two years, but primarily in the U.S.
domestic market," said Jim Foster, Platts' director of analysis
for petrochemicals.
In addition, supply this year was particularly short in the
United States as planned maintenance at petrochemical plants
reduced the supply of certain plastics. While seasonal
maintenance is the norm, this year's work schedule was heavier
than usual, according to Charles Neivert, managing director at
Cowen in New York.
Speaking to analysts on Friday, LyondellBasell CFO Thomas
Aebischer said he expects the conditions to persist due to heavy
maintenance schedules in both the United States and Asia.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, editing by G Crosse)