By Nandita Bose
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 24 Results from Home Depot Inc
and Toll Brothers Inc bode well for a continued
recovery in the housing market this year, thanks largely to an
improving jobs market and low gasoline prices, industry
officials and analysts said.
On Tuesday, the world's largest home-improvement chain, Home
Depot, posted its strongest-ever fourth quarter in terms of
sales growth, driven by demand for home renovations. Luxury home
builder Toll Brothers also lifted its full-year home delivery
forecast. Shares of both companies rose nearly 4
percent.
The pickup in home renovations, reflected by demand for
paint, flooring and appliances, can be explained in part by the
improved financial position of many households over the past
three months due to lower gasoline prices, said Neil Saunders,
chief executive of retail research firm Conlumino.
The improved picture for many U.S. households is supported
by data that measures consumer spending on new homes and home
improvement, he said. Private residential fixed investment
topped $577 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, the
highest amount since the fourth quarter of 2007 when it stood at
$616.4 billion.
This comes even though total homes sold decreased in 2014,
Saunders said.
He cautioned, however, that the sudden spurt in renovations
could be short-lived if gasoline prices continue to inch up.
Prices have risen every day for the past 28 days to an average
of $2.30 for a gallon, up from a low of $2.03 last month.
U.S. home prices also rose in December and experts said
sales and prices of existing homes remained close to normal but
construction of new home sales remain weak.
But analysts said overall housing demand would continue to
show an uptick, helped by growth in the number of jobs, higher
wages and the recent federal initiatives to increase mortgage
availability.
For example, Toll Brothers is finding it easier to raise
prices of its homes now and said there are more buyers in its
key markets including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington.
Another sign is the monthly principal and interest payments
for single-family homes as a percentage of disposable income. It
stood at 23 percent in December, much lower than the average of
35 percent since 1990, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert
Wetenhall.
Wetenhall expects wage inflation in the second half of 2015
to more than offset higher interest rates and a low single-digit
price appreciation in home prices. This he said adds to both
affordability and the broader outlook for housing demand this
year.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sweta Singh in
Bengaluru; editing by Matthew Lewis)