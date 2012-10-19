By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 19 A common theme emerged Friday
as U.S. multinational manufacturers delivered a mixed bag of
earnings results: Sales were stung by a robust U.S. dollar, and
weaker growth and demand overseas, especially in Western Europe.
Several - including Ingersoll Rand and Parker
Hannifin Corp - gave forecasts that disappointed
investors. A few, notably General Electric Co and
Honeywell International Corp, missed analysts' sales
estimates, yet kept their forecasts for the rest of the year.
All four - with a combined $52 billion of quarterly sales -
earned less revenue than Wall Street analysts had expected.
"Revenues keep missing," said Ken Polcari, Managing Director
of ICAP Equities in New York. "That is the story that we are
hearing across the line."
GE, the largest U.S. conglomerate, said Friday sales at its
aviation and healthcare arms dipped 1 percent in the quarter,
though analysts noted overall revenue was hurt by a robust
dollar, which diminishes the reported value of foreign sales.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc
reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly earnings as
falling natural gas prices buoyed profit at its UOP chemical arm
and offset weakness in Europe.
Some of Friday's results suggested multinationals could be
reaching the limit of their ability to boost profit through
efforts such as cost cutting, said Keith Goddard, CEO of Capital
Advisors.
"We're at the upper bound of where profit margins can go.
They're not going to expand further," Goddard said, adding that
margins are not likely to collapse, barring another recession.
FORECASTS DISAPPOINT
Heating and cooling systems maker Ingersoll Rand beat profit
expectations as it realized some of the benefits of years of
restructuring. However, revenue fell short of estimates, and so
did its fourth-quarter forecast.
International industrial markets hurt profit at Parker
Hannifin, which said the economic picture remained murky
and that it was focused on controlling costs. The maker of
motion control and hydraulic systems slashed its forecast for
the fiscal year that extends to June 2013.
Some of the strongest results were among companies that will
soon lose their independence.
U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc, which
agreed in July to a $3 billion takeover by Chicago Bridge & Iron
Co, beat estimates, helped by higher sales in its power
business.
Cooper Industries Plc, the electrical products maker
that agreed to a takeover by Eaton Corp, reported
higher-than-expected profit and sales amid lighting demand in
North America and growth in international energy projects.
Cooper's sales in China jumped more than 20 percent in the
quarter, raising hopes that the giant Asian economy, a key
market for U.S. industrials, may be reviving from a slowdown
that has rattled the nerves of investors in
economically-sensitive stocks.
Indeed, industrial companies deserve higher valuations,
Capital Advisors' Goddard said, noting it's unusual for a growth
stock fund to own names like GE, Eaton, GM, FedEx
and Swiss-based ABB.
"Coming out of the great recession, industrial companies
rationalized their cost bases more deeply than has ever occurred
in the post-World War II era," he said. "You can make a case the
intrinsic value is higher than it used to be (and that) the
price-earnings ratio deserves to be higher than it used to be."