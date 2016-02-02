By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 2 U.S. companies are growing more
concerned about the prospects of a recession in the year ahead
for the first time since the end of the financial crisis.
So far this year, the number of companies whose executives
have mentioned recession concerns to analysts and investors is
up 33 percent from the same period a year ago; the first such
increase since 2009. Some 92 companies have discussed a U.S.
recession in their earnings calls, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
That gloomy talk highlights worries that growth in the
world's largest economy may be coming to a halt. Gross domestic
product grew 0.7 percent in the final quarter of 2015, down from
2 percent in the third quarter, while double the number of
companies are cutting or flat-lining their capital spending in
the year ahead, according to Reuters data. The benchmark S&P
500, a leading indicator of economic strength, had its worst
January since 2009 as oil tumbled below $30 a barrel and
remained near 12-year lows.
While nearly all companies that have discussed recession say
that U.S. consumers continue to look healthy, many are growing
concerned that the steep declines in energy prices and job cuts
in the industry are going to bleed into the larger economy.
Overall, economists expect the U.S. economy to grow 2.4 percent
in 2016, according to a Dec. 30 Reuters poll.
Richard Fairbank, chief executive of Capital One Financial
Co., for example, said he sees a recession as
increasingly likely if financial market turmoil spreads into the
real economy.
"Obviously, the economy is something of a wild card," he
said.
"Perhaps the consumer economy is doing okay, but there is a
depression in the energy economy and it feels like there is a
general malaise if not a recession looming in the industrial and
manufacturing economies," David Grzebinski, chief executive of
tank barge operator Kirby Co told analysts.
And household hardware maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc
chief financial officer Don Allan told analysts that the
company was prepared to cut jobs and pullback spending in the
event of a slowdown.
Not every company was downcast, however. Trucking operator
Swift Transportation Co told analysts that one of its
larger customers plans to spend $1.6 billion this year, up from
$900 million last year.
"These numbers are not signaling, to us, a consumer
recession," said CEO Jerry Moyes.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)