NEW YORK Feb 12 As Wall Street struggles to
find its footing after a shaky start to the year, investors are
not getting any solace from corporate earnings.
Bleak profit expectations for the fourth quarter of 2015
have only gotten worse as weak results have poured in, bucking a
more typical trend of seeing improvements as the reporting
season progresses.
Moreover, analysts are continuing to slash their estimates
for both revenue and profit for the first half of 2016.
A quarterly decline in profits that started in the third
quarter of 2015 for component stocks of the benchmark S&P 500
index is expected to continue for a full year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
That's no small problem for equity investors since earnings
typically are one of the biggest drivers for stocks.
Many analysts agree the projected U.S. profit recession - at
least two straight quarters of earnings declines - is partly to
blame for the steep market selloff that began at the start of
the year. The S&P 500 has lost about 9 percent since Dec. 31.
The grim picture for profits also comes as the outlook for
U.S. growth weakens, suggesting U.S. companies may be forced to
pull back further on capital projects and equipment spending,
and to reverse course on hiring just as the job market's
recovery appeared to be gathering pace.
GROWTH 'MORE NEGATIVE'
While earnings weakness remains concentrated in the energy
and materials sectors thanks to a steep drop in oil and other
commodity prices, other areas are far from robust, with
first-quarter estimates weakening in all 10 S&P 500 sectors.
"We're not going in the right direction in terms of
earnings," said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at
Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta, Georgia.
"Growth is not only negative, but it's more negative."
Weak revenue is also keeping investors on edge, with a
majority of companies falling short on analyst expectations.
A notable disappointment of the reporting period so far was
Wall Street darling Apple's revenue miss.
Revenue for all S&P 500 companies is expected to have fallen
3.4 percent in the fourth quarter, putting it on track for a
fourth quarter of declines and underscoring doubts about
companies' ability to increase spending.
"I've never seen it in my career where jobs are being
created when S&P 500 revenue growth is negative... so the
sustainability of improving jobs is in question," said Nick
Raich, founder of The Earnings Scout, an independent research
firm.
UNIMPRESSIVE RESULTS
In terms of profits, most companies are beating projections,
but not with spectacular results.
Fourth-quarter S&P 500 profits are expected to have dropped
4.0 percent from a year ago, based on results from nearly 75
percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported and estimates
for the rest.
That's barely better than the 4.2 percent decline projected
a month ago. In recent years, the profit forecast had tended to
improve, often by a lot, as companies continued to report.
In the first quarter, seven of the 10 S&P sectors were
slated to report declines in earnings, with year-over-year
energy earnings expected to plummet 89.4 percent, more than
double the decline forecast less than two months ago.
While weak oil prices have hit the energy sector, sluggish
global growth and a rising U.S. dollar have hurt the bottomlines
of U.S. multinationals.
To be sure, some strategists say the market selloff has been
so steep that investors are ignoring fundamentals.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said that for many S&P
names, particularly in consumer discretionary, technology and
health care sectors, the difference over the last three months
in earnings forecasts and price performance is big.
That disparity, they said, could present some buying
opportunities.
Others argue that even though stocks are looking cheaper,
the profit environment offers little reason for investors to
jump back into the market.
The forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is at
15.2, down from 16.9 at the start of the year.
"Wall Street pays up for growth," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York. "One of the common
denominators in all bull markets is multiple expansion. The
opposite is true in bear markets."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)