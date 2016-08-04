(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Caroline Valetkevitch and Noel Randewich
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Aug 4 Technology
heavyweights might be all that keeps the U.S. earnings recession
from extending into a fifth quarter in September if they hit the
higher estimates Wall Street is calling for.
A bright spot in generally dour second-quarter results
reported so far, technology is the only sector showing improved
third-quarter analyst expectations, mostly because of strong
scorecards recently from Facebook Inc, Google-parent
Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc and
others.
Analysts' third-quarter expectations for all other sectors
have been deteriorating since last year on worries about slower
global growth and the strength of the U.S. dollar, according to
Thomson Reuters data, though profit growth still is expected in
consumer discretionary, materials and other sectors.
Earnings across the S&P 500 are now seen growing just 0.2
percent in the third quarter over the same quarter a year ago,
down from an estimate of 2 percent growth a month ago.
Technology profits, which this year have been the biggest
contributor to S&P 500 earnings after financials, are now seen
growing 3.1 percent in the third quarter, up from the 2.4
percent growth predicted a month ago.
Without the contribution of leaders like Alphabet and
Microsoft Corp, for example, the entire index might
show another quarter of slowing profit growth.
Investors have been predicting that S&P 500 aggregate
earnings would start to grow again in the third quarter of this
year after starting to shrink in the third quarter of 2015. The
second quarter, mostly over, is on track to show a 2.4 percent
decline.
Wall Street has been banking on fatter corporate profits to
justify pricey valuations following a recent rally that has
propelled the S&P 500 to record highs.
Part of the reason for strength in the tech sector may be
related to the weight of just a few larger players. In 2015,
Apple Inc, Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM and Cisco
Systems Inc pulled in combined earnings of $125
billion, equivalent to over half of all profits in the sector,
according to a Thomson Reuters analysis.
"They have just become such powerful, dominant market
players that they don't face quite the pressures of other
companies," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"In the case of Facebook and Google, they continue to just
steal share, advertising share, from traditional sources. So
they are truly shifting the pie towards them," he said.
All those companies beat Wall Street's earnings expectations
for the June quarter, except for Cisco, which is expected to
report its quarterly results on Aug. 17. Its earnings per share
beat expectations in at least the past eight quarters, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Tech's improving outlook has been noted on Wall Street,
where the tech-heavy Nasdaq has risen 12 percent since its June
27 post-Brexit referendum low.
"Tech looks attractive," said Kristina Hooper, U.S.
investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "Technology
offers better values, especially when you factor in growth
estimates."
(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing
by Bill Rigby)