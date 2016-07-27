By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, July 27
BOSTON, July 27 U.S. companies operating in
Venezuela have escalated the use of an accounting maneuver to
insulate themselves from a worsening economic crisis in the
South American country that has erased more than $10 billion in
profits over the past 18 months.
A growing number of U.S. companies, including
Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo
, began deconsolidating the financial results of their
Venezuelan operations in 2015 because of the plunging value of
the country's bolivar currency and their inability to set prices
on products such as shampoo and laundry detergent.
The OPEC nation's unprecedented economic collapse has caused
massive shortages, forcing tens of thousands of Venezuelans to
stream across the border for basic goods.
Deconsolidation means that Venezuela operations can largely
no longer hurt or benefit a U.S. parent company's financial
results. Often companies are taking a big one-time charge
against earnings so that they can ring-fence what is left in
Venezuela. Avon Products Inc took an after-tax loss of
about $120 million in the first quarter as part of its
deconsolidation move.
Meanwhile, companies around the globe that have not
deconsolidated their Venezuela operations are suffering hits to
their income statements. Or they have signaled future writedowns
if the country's economy remains in severe distress.
Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, for
example, said in May it still has about $350 million worth of
assets exposed to Venezuela's currency. The company took a
$246-million impairment charge in the first quarter following
the devaluation of Venezuela's currency.
Devaluations and one of the world's highest inflation rates
have forced Teva and a slew of other companies to mark down the
value of their assets using less favorable exchange rates. The
last official inflation reading from the central bank came in
February, and was 180.9 percent.
At the start of 2015, many companies valued their assets
using the then-official exchange rate of 6.3 bolivars per
dollar. But getting that most favorable rate under a multi-tier
currency system was unrealistic amid a severe shortage of
dollars.
In March, Venezuela announced the creation of two new
exchange rates. The so-called Dipro rate of 10 bolivars per
dollar is mainly for priority food and medicines. The other is a
floating rate that adjusts based on supply and demand. It has
weakened to 641 bolivars per dollar. And on the black market,
one dollar costs Venezuelans more than 1,000 bolivars, according
to currency website dolartoday.com.
Several U.S., European and Asian drug companies have reduced
shipments of medicine because they are not able to exchange
bolivars for dollars. Pfizer Inc has disclosed in
regulatory filings that it may not be able to operate in
Venezuela as it has historically.
Automaker General Motors Co said its Venezuelan
operations may need additional financial support, but no
decision has been made to provide it.
"GM has affirmed the continued consolidation of our
Venezuelan subsidiaries and the potential for additional
financial support for the past four quarters," GM spokeswoman
Jenna Pearson said, declining additional comment.
In early 2015, Ford Motor Co wrote off its investment
in Venezuela when it took an $800 million pre-tax writedown.
Deconsolidation will likely remain an attractive option for
foreign companies with Venezuelan subsidiaries, which routinely
say they cannot access hard currency, obtain raw materials, lay
off workers or raise prices to compensate for inflation.
The maneuver also allows them to avoid the drip-drip of
losses from Venezuela that have hurt the earnings at so many
companies.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; additional reporting credit to
Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Editing by Christian Plumb and Nick
Zieminski)