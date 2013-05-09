* Same-store sales up 3.8 pct vs expections of 4.3 pct sales
gains
* TJX and Ross beat, Ross raised profit forecast
* ICSC forecasts May same-store sales up 2-3 pct
* Gap beats, shares rise 7.2 percent after hours.
By Phil Wahba
May 9 U.S. retail spending continued to grow
modestly in April as bad weather delayed spring shopping in much
of the country and many consumers gravitated toward discount
chains.
Thirteen major U.S. retailers reported a 3.8 percent
increase in April sales at stores open at least a year,
according to Thomson Reuters same-store sales index. That was
less than the 4.3 percent increase Wall Street expected.
Wall Street got ahead of itself with upbeat expectations,
said AlixPartners Managing Director Steve Nevill, noting that
unemployment remained high and consumers were still worried
about their own prospects.
"I still don't see us breaking out of this average
performance until something big happens to lift consumer
confidence," Nevill said.
L Brands Inc, which operates Victoria's Secret and
Bath & Body Works, said sales at all company stores open at
least a year were up 2 percent last month. That was short of
analysts' estimates, and its shares fell 1.1 percent.
Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 4 percent gain,
slightly less than expected, in part because of sharply lower
gas prices. Still, the warehouse club operator said sales of
food and consumer electronics were good. Cost shares fell 0.5
percent
In contrast, so-called off-price chains TJX Cos Inc,
which operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, and Ross Stores Inc
both easily beat Wall Street estimates, the latest
evidence that shoppers remained price conscious despite gradual
improvements in the job market.
Ross raised its first-quarter profit forecast after
reporting a 7 percent gain in same-store sales. Larger rival TJX
Cos said same-stores sales rose 8 percent last month. TJX Cos
shares added 0.6 percent, while Ross was up 0.2 percent.
Gap Inc reported a company-wide 7 percent gain, led
by a big surge at its low-priced Old Navy chain, and it gave a
current-profit forecast that was also above Wall Street
expectations, sending shares up 7.2 percent in after-hours
trading.
Because of the timing of Easter, March sales numbers were
artificially low, while April got a boost. Taken together,
retail spending grew about 2 percent, roughly in line with
trends in the last two years, said Michael Niemira, chief
economist of the International Council of Shopping Centers.
Spending is not expected to rise much faster than that in
the coming months as consumers wrestle with a variety of
worries, including the U.S. economy, Europe's economic problems,
the debt debate in Washington and employment.
The ICSC expects same-store sales to increase 2 percent to 3
percent this month.
Excluding drug store chains Walgreen Co and Rite Aid
Corp, whose business is very dependent on prescriptions
rather than items shoppers can do without at least temporarily,
the same-store sales index was up 5 percent, a hair above the
4.9 percent estimate.
The S&P Retail Index closed up 0.1 percent.
LOTS OF DISCOUNTING
With the weather cool in much of the country in April, many
shoppers' delayed purchases of spring clothing.
Janney Capital Markets analyst Adrienne Tennant said in a
note this week that retailers were more aggressive in offering
discounts in April, but things eased at the end of the month,
suggesting stores had not over-ordered and making it likely they
would avoid panicked markdowns.
Retailers that don't report monthly sales posted
disappointing numbers. Ann Inc, the parent of the Ann
Taylor chain, and Wet Seal Inc each recorded declines
in same-store sales for the first quarter.
Last week, Rite Aid said same-store sales fell 4 percent in
April, largely as many lower-cost generic drugs came to market
in the last year. Larger rival Walgreen Co reported a modest 1.2
percent rise, hurt by a drop in sales of general merchandise.
Others did manage to buck the trend. Teen retailers The
Buckle Inc and Zumiez Inc reported much
better-than-expected April sales on Thursday, and American
Apparel Inc had a 3 percent gain. Zumiez shares rose
nearly 4 percent, while Buckle added 1.3 percent.
As previously announced, TJX and Ross will no longer report
monthly sales after April. That will leave 11 U.S. chains
reporting monthly sales, down from a peak of 68 in 2006. In the
years since, big names such as Macy's Inc, Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Best Buy Co Inc have dropped out of the
same-store sales index.