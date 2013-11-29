Nov 29 An officer was injured breaking up a
fight outside a California Walmart and a shopper was shot in the
leg over a TV in Las Vegas as the post-Thanksgiving shopping
rush sparked violence at a number of stores across the nation,
according to police and media reports.
The holiday shopping incidents also included a suspected
shoplifter shot by police in a Chicago suburb and a woman
spitting on another woman's child during an argument over baby
clothes.
"Black Friday," the biggest U.S. shopping day of the year,
began a few hours earlier this year as many department stores
opted to open or start their discounts on Thanksgiving night for
the first time.
While most retailers reported peaceful - if hectic - opening
hours, some saw the shopping craze erupt into violence.
Police in Romeoville, Ill., shot a shoplifting suspect in
the shoulder late Thursday night after the car he was driving
dragged an officer through the parking lot of a Kohl's
department store, Romeoville Police Chief Mark Turvey said in a
video posted by the Chicago Tribune newspaper.
Police were responding to a report of two shoplifters at the
store when an officer chased one of the suspects to a waiting
vehicle, where the suspect jumped into the passenger's seat,
Turvey said.
"The officer was struggling with the suspect as he got into
the car, and then the car started to move as the officer was
partially inside the car," Turvey said. "The officer was dragged
quite some distance."
Another officer shot the driver in the shoulder, the car
stopped, and three suspects were arrested, Turvey said. The
dragged officer was treated at a hospital and released, the
Chicago Tribune reported.
In Las Vegas, a shopper was shot in the leg by thieves who
tried to rob him of his new TV, just purchased in a Black Friday
sale at a Target, as he walked with it to a nearby apartment
complex, according to a report by KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police did not respond to Reuters' requests for
confirmation.
An police officer in Rialto, Calif., suffered a fractured
hand and finger after responding to an assault in the parking
lot of a Walmart just after the sales started Thursday, said
Sgt. Richard Royce of the Rialto Police Department, about 50
miles (80 km) east of Los Angeles.
"It was a pretty bizarre scene," he said.
Two shoppers were leaving the store when they were
confronted by two people in a vehicle in the parking lot. One of
the people in the vehicle got out and began punching and kicking
the shopper, and also assaulted a woman who tried to stop the
fight, Royce said.
When police tried to stop the fight, a second suspect
emerged from the vehicle and the two began fighting the
officers, he said.
Two victims were treated at a hospital and released, as was
the injured officer, Royce said.
The suspected attackers were charged with felony assault,
assault on a police officer, and assault with a deadly weapon,
Royce said.
In New Jersey, a Walmart shopper was arrested after becoming
belligerent and attacking a police officer inside a store in
Garfield, police said. Several officers subdued a 23-year-old
suspect and took him to jail.
Officers also ticketed a 29-year-old woman who spit on
another woman's child during an argument over infant clothing at
the same store, police said.