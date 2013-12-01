NEW YORK Dec 1 Heavy discounting took a toll on
U.S. retail sales during the Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers
spent less than they did a year earlier, according to data
released Sunday by an industry group.
That could be an indication of a more difficult season for
many retailers. One bright spot this weekend, according to the
data, was e-commerce as online sales soared.
The National Retail Federation estimated the average shopper
spent $407.02 over the weekend, or 3.9 percent less than during
the same weekend last year, because of lower prices it said
would persist through the rest of the season.
"Retailers will continue to aggressively promote their
in-store and online offerings, looking to entice today's very
budget-conscious and value-focused shopper," said NRF Chief
Executive Matthew Shay.
The NRF said 141 million people went shopping at least once
during the holiday weekend, up from 139 million last year. Total
spending was expected to reach $57.4 billion for the four-day
period - which includes Black Friday, the biggest shopping day
of the year - down 2.8 percent from $59.1 billion over the same
weekend in 2012.
The big deals will also dent profit margins, analysts said.
"Sales will go up, but gross margins are going to be down.
Doorbusters were what people were shopping for, more than the
regular-priced stuff," said Ron Friedman, retail practice leader
at the consulting firm Marcum LLP.
The Thanksgiving weekend, anchored around Black Friday, is
an early gauge of consumer mood and intentions in a season that
generates about 30 percent of sales and nearly 40 percent of
profit for retailers.
But many have given modest forecasts for the quarter.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it expects no growth in its
comparable sales, and Macy's Inc didn't raise its
full-year sales forecast despite strong numbers last quarter.
The shorter holiday period this year - there are six fewer
days between Thanksgiving and Christmas compared with 2012 -
prompted retailers to begin offering sales on Monday, something
Shay said likely brought in some sales earlier in the week.
The NRF stuck to its forecast for retail sales to rise 3.9
percent for the whole season.
ComScore Inc, an analytics firm whose data is
closely watched by Wall Street, said U.S. online sales rose 17.3
percent on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, outpacing sales growth
at brick-and-mortar stores.
Retailers are also being aggressive online as they look to
benefit from Cyber Monday, which falls on Dec. 2 this year.
Cyber Monday is the biggest sales day of the year for
e-commerce.
J.C. Penney Co Inc and Macy's were among retailers
that had already begun their "Cyber Monday" sales on Sunday,
looking to keep the momentum going. Target Corp was
calling the occasion "Cyber Week."
"They're going to continue to trot out deals," Moody's
analyst Michael Zuccaro said.