Nov 23 U.S. online spending should increase 15
percent this holiday season, outpacing even last year's torrid
growth, as shoppers are enticed by more retailers offering free
or low-cost shipping, analytics firm comScore SCOR.O said.
ComScore estimated on Wednesday that e-commerce sales for
the November and December period would reach $37.6 billion this
year, after getting off to a fast start: the firm said on
Tuesday that online sales were up 14 percent in the first 20
days of November.
The bullishness over e-commerce sales comes as retailers
both on and offline prepare for the key U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday weekend when people head to stores -- or to their
computers -- in search of bargains.
For the entire 2010 holiday season, the increase in online
sales was 12 percent.
A comScore survey of 1,000 shoppers earlier this week found
that free shipping was a decisive factor for 76 percent of
people in opting to buy an item on line.
Traditional retailers have made shipping cheaper, and in
many cases, free of charge altogether this year to compete with
one another and with online retailer Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O)
Prime shipping program.
For instance, Macy's Inc (M.N) lowered its free shipping
threshold on all online purchases made next Monday. Nordstrom
Inc (JWN.N) began offering free shipping in August.
