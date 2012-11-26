SAN FRANCISCO Nov 26 Online sales jumped during
the first hours of Cyber Monday suggesting strong growth from
earlier in the holiday shopping season continues, according to
data from International Business Machines Corp.
Online sales were up 24.1 percent as of 12:00pm EST on Cyber
Monday, compared to the same period a year earlier, said IBM,
which tracks transaction data from 500 U.S. retail websites. In
2011, the early Cyber Monday year-over-year growth was 15
percent, IBM noted.
Strong online sales growth on Thanksgiving Day and Black
Friday sparked concern that shoppers may just be buying earlier,
threatening revenue later in the season. [ID: nL1E8MO1DY]
"So far that is not the case," said Jay Henderson, Strategy
Director, IBM Smarter Commerce. "Extending the shopping season
has really just fueled additional online spending rather than
cannibalizing days later in the season."