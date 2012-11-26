(Updates, IBM data, adds PayPal numbers and more outside
comments)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 26 Online sales jumped on
Cyber Monday, sending e-commerce retailers' shares higher and
suggesting strong growth from earlier in the holiday shopping
season is continuing for now.
Sales on eBay Inc's online marketplace were
particularly strong and Amazon.com Inc continued its
rapid holiday shopping season growth, according to early Cyber
Monday data released by e-commerce firm ChannelAdvisor.
EBay's shares climbed 4.9 percent to close at $51.40. The
stock hit an intra-day high of $51.78, the highest level since
early 2005. Amazon's shares gained 1.6 percent to $243.62.
Cyber Monday has been the biggest online shopping day in
recent years, as workers return to offices and use computers to
make holiday purchases. ComScore expects online sales to hit a
record of about $1.5 billion by day's end.
Online sales were up 25.6 percent as of 3:00 pm EST on
Monday, compared with the same period a year ago, according to
International Business Machines Corp which tracks
transaction data from 500 U.S. retail websites. In 2011, Cyber
Monday year-over-year growth was 15 percent by 3:00 pm, IBM
said.
Strong online sales growth on Thanksgiving Day and "Black
Friday" sparked concern that shoppers were just buying earlier,
threatening revenue later in the season. [ID: nL1E8MO1DY]
"So far, that is not the case," said Jay Henderson, the
strategy director for IBM Smarter Commerce. "Extending the
shopping season has really just fueled additional online
spending rather than cannibalizing days later in the season."
ChannelAdvisor said client sales - or sales generated by
third-party merchants using the company's software - soared 57
percent on eBay.com early on Monday, compared with the same
period in 2011.
The growth rate was five times higher than during the same
period last year, said ChannelAdvisor, which helps merchants
sell more online.
"The early eBay numbers are impressive," said R.J. Hottovy,
an equity analyst at Morningstar. "They put together an
effective marketing plan across several channels this holiday
season - online, television and print."
EBay has been trying to move away from its online auction
roots, emphasizing new items selling at fixed prices to better
compete with Amazon.
"The numbers suggest they're having success reintroducing
consumers to the 'new eBay,'" Hottovy said.
PayPal, the payments division of eBay, said the volume of
mobile transactions it processed by 2:00 pm EST on Cyber Monday
almost tripled versus the same period last year.
Client sales on Amazon.com were up 52 percent during the
first part of Cyber Monday, ChannelAdvisor also reported.
"Amazon continues to look impressive to us since it is
building on top of large numbers," said Scott Tilghman, an
analyst at Caris & Company.
DISCOUNTS
Online retailers held back some of their best promotions and
biggest discounts until Cyber Monday, which helped spur sales,
IBM's Henderson and ChannelAdvisor's Wingo said.
Amazon offered $30 off its 7 inch Kindle Fire tablet, which
usually sells for $159. The deal was only available on Cyber
Monday and was still available at 5:00 pm EST.
EBay promoted Cyber Monday deals on iPads, made by Apple Inc
, and Nook devices from Barnes & Noble.
These types of discounts attract shoppers to Amazon and
eBay's websites, where they may purchase other items too, Wingo
explained.
'WII U' SELLS OUT
EBay has also benefited as some hot holiday items sold out
this year at some retailers. When that happens, shoppers often
turn to eBay, where third-party sellers are usually still
offering the items at higher prices.
Nintendo Co Ltd said on Monday its new "Wii U"
video game consoles sold out at retailers in the United States.
The devices were still available on ebay.com on Monday at 10
to 20 percent above the suggested retail price, according to
Jesse Divnich, an analyst at video game research firm EEDAR.
MARGIN QUESTION
Despite strong sales data, analysts are concerned that heavy
discounting may pressure retailers' profit margins, online and
offline.
The average online order size on Cyber Monday was $130.30 as
of 3:00 pm EST. That was down from almost $200 during the whole
of Cyber Monday last year, according to IBM.
Online order sizes are shrinking as consumers buy more
digital goods, such as e-books, music and video, which generally
cost less. However, discounting is also pressuring order size
and that could feed through to lower margins, Morningstar's
Hottovy said.
EBay margins should be relatively well protected because the
company charges a commission on sales by third-party merchants
and retailers.
Amazon operates like this, but, unlike eBay, the company
also has its own product inventory so it may be exposed to
margin pressure, according to Colin Sebastian, analyst at R.W.
Baird.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco;
Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Jim Marshall)