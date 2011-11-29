* Monday sales up 22 pct at record $1.25 bln - comScore
* Department stores' Cyber Monday sales surge 60 pct - IBM
By Alistair Barr
Nov 29 Cyber Monday online sales set a record,
led by department stores and home goods retailers, according to
U.S. data released on Tuesday.
Online sales reached $1.251 billion on Monday, up 22
percent from the same day last year, said comScore Inc, a
closely watched Web tracking firm.
IBM Benchmark, a unit of International Business Machines
Corp (IBM.N), put the increase at 33 percent compared with
Cyber Monday in 2010.
Department stores saw online sales surge 60 percent this
Cyber Monday, compared with last year, while sales of home
goods rose 68 percent, IBM Benchmark added.
Cyber Monday is traditionally the first Monday after
Thanksgiving when employees return to offices and purchase
items with their work computers.
In 2010, Cyber Monday sales topped $1 billion, making it
the heaviest day of online spending ever, according to comScore
Inc SCOR.O. This year was expected to top that comfortably as
more people shop online and with mobile devices.
"Cyber Monday was the biggest day of the year and the
biggest day ever for online retailing in the U.S.," said John
Squire of IBM's Smarter Commerce initiative.
Department store operators, including Nordstrom Inc
(JWN.N), Macy's Inc (M.N) and J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), have
spent a lot of money personalizing their websites, online
advertising and e-mails to customers, which paid off this year,
Squire said.
Department stores have collected more data on which brands
and products shoppers browse online. Combined with geographic
information, the effort has helped companies recommend more
relevant products, he added.
J.C. Penney and Macy's saw the biggest increases in Web
traffic among retailers in the past month, according to
FreePriceAlerts, which tracks consumer goods prices online.
A major source of online traffic to J.C. Penney this Cyber
Monday came from the company's mobile website. Consumers could
buy on the mobile site this year, while they could not last
year, according to a spokeswoman.
J.C. Penney and other department stores, including Kohl's
Corp (KSS.N) and Macy's, used Facebook a lot more this year to
attract online shoppers.
J.C. Penney released its Black Friday deals on Facebook,
allowing customers to browse the promotions, create shareable
wish lists and send tips to friends.
Home goods retailers, such as Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM.N),
suffered in recent years from the recession, but performed a
lot better this Cyber Monday because of pent-up demand for
cookware, small appliances and furniture, Squire added.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr in San Francisco and Phil Wahba in
New York; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)