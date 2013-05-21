(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Beth Pinsker
EAST HAMPTON, New York May 21 Judging by early
demand for everything from doggie daycare to Ferrari rentals and
fine art, rich Americans are going to make this a strong summer
in one of their favorite playgrounds - the beach towns on the
eastern end of Long Island collectively known as the Hamptons.
With stock prices surging, home prices recovering, and
borrowing costs low, there is a renewed sense of confidence
among the wealthy and the merely well off. It may not be
conspicuous consumption of "The Great Gatsby" kind but it could
be the best season since the financial crisis slammed the U.S.
economy in 2008.
It is "new" money coming in that is making the difference,
since the "old" money in the Hamptons never really stopped
flowing, at least in terms of the ultra-wealthy spending on
things like food, wine and household staff.
But discretionary spending did slow down over the past few
years, so it's making a noticeable comeback now for vendors like
Mark Humphrey, who has owned a gallery on Main Street in
Southampton for more than 30 years.
"We had a good winter, and that just never happens. We are
usually barely open," he says.
Last summer, he had a lot of browsers, but they rarely
opened up their wallets. Suddenly over the past few months, he
has been contacted by some of those window shoppers who were
finally ready to buy, and he has sold 10 paintings at $5,000 to
$10,000 since December.
It is a similar story for American Bull Rentals, which is
for the first time expanding into the Hamptons with its rentals
of mechanical bulls to bring the rodeo experience to house
parties and fundraisers.
"I have a sliding scale, and for Hamptons calls, whatever
amount I tell them, they say 'whatever, send the contract,'"
says Mike Marrazzo, owner of Prestige Excursions, based in
Bellmore, New York, which operates the service.
While rentals in other areas might run $1,400, he's getting
$2,800 to $3,000 for his Hamptons bookings.
So far in 2013, luxury spending is correlating highly to the
stock market. Both the latest study from the American Affluence
Research Center and American Express's Survey of Affluence and
Wealth in America, found that spending on second homes, vacation
travel, dining in restaurants and new luxury cars is increasing.
BRING YOUR OWN STAFF
In the Hamptons, second homes can range from a cottage in
East Hampton for $1.4 million to an 11,760-square foot mansion
in Sagaponack for $13.5 million, with seven bedrooms, 10.5
baths, a swimming pool, tennis court, outdoor kitchen and
lower-level entertainment center.
There are about 1,200 active sales listings right now. The
Corcoran Market Report for the Hamptons for the first quarter of
2013 showed that the number of sales was up 20 percent over last
year but average sale prices were down nearly 10 percent,
because there haven't been a lot of high-priced sales so far
this year. The next report comes out in July.
Prices may be hotting up. With locals whispering about
Jennifer Lopez scouting properties in the area - and the New
York Post reporting that she dropped $10 million on an estate in
Water Mill - the summer season is just getting going.
As for rentals, there are still some available, but owners
are not negotiating and they are going fast, says real estate
agent Tom Friedman.
Friedman says his busy season started early this year - he
usually doesn't get calls about summer rentals until
mid-January, but this year they started in November, right after
Hurricane Sandy, which largely spared Hamptons beaches. It
didn't trickle off until mid-April, and now he's getting
last-minute callers. They don't mess around with seeing dozens
of places and looking for bargains, but instead jump on whatever
is available - whether it is $20,000 per month for a small
cottage or $550,000 for a beach-front estate.
That price probably includes a driveway, but in the
Hamptons, there is daycare for your Bentley instead so it
doesn't get damaged by the salt air. Good luck finding a space,
though. The Bridgehampton Motoring Club, which has slots for 45
vehicles at two locations, is at capacity for now, says co-owner
Adam Bellin,
The same goes for renting a Ferrari 458 Italia over the
coming Memorial Day weekend for around $2,500 a day from Imagine
Lifestyles Luxury Rentals, which services the northeast. The
company is sold out of their entire fleet of Ferraris, Bentleys,
Porsches and BMWs for the weekend. "We're definitely up this
year. People are spending money, and demand is outweighing
supply," says co-CEO Ryan Safady, who is based in Pennsauken,
New Jersey
Also at capacity: doggie daycares and domestic services.
"Memorial Day is busier than usual for us," says April Cullum,
manager of the Hampton Pet Club, which has daytime care and
overnight "hotel-like" accommodations for up to 35 dogs. She has
her usual standing reservations that she's had for the past few
years - dog owners who have an annual party and send the dogs
out for the night, weekend Hamptonites who board their pets
during the week - but also a whole influx of new dogs.
Hampton Domestics owner Vincent Minuto is turning away
callers. New summer folk, he says, should bring their own help
with them.
The rich are also spending on others. Lavish benefits are a
hallmark of the Hamptons social scene, and so far things are
going phenomenally well, according to Ruth Appelhof, executive
director of Guild Hall in East Hampton, the area's chief arts
venue. Overall, her fundraising is up 56 percent since 2009, and
the big rise has come in the last year.
In March, a fundraiser honoring the retirement of the
chairman of the board of trustees, Melville "Mickey" Straus,
raised $2.5 million in one evening, when previous spring
fundraisers only made about $500,000. "Mickey wanted to make
sure we paid off the mortgage before he left," says Appelhof,
noting the special draw of the event. Guild Hall was able to use
$1.5 million to close out the balance of a $17 million
renovation that it had been fundraising for since 2001, years
ahead of schedule.
"We're feeling flush these days, but that's not to say we
don't struggle every day to fundraise to keep our programs
going," Appelhof says.
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here;
Editing by Lauren Young, Martin Howell and Claudia Parsons)