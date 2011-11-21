* Sales start earlier, some stores open on Thanksgiving
* Shoppers armed with more price data than ever
* Retail stocks have outperformed broad market this month
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 21 U.S. retailers trying to woo shoppers
with early deals and longer hours this week, and throughout the
holiday season, could be putting their profits at risk as
shoppers search for bargains and not much else.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), Toys R Us and outlet malls are
among those hoping that big discounts on Thursday night will
attract shoppers hungry for deals after Thanksgiving meals.
Others such as Target Corp (TGT.N), Macy's Inc (M.N) and
Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) will join the fray during the wee hours of
Friday, opening their doors hours earlier than in past years.
The early sales, along with more advertising spending, show
that retailers are taking no chances as they fight for their
share of the limited amount shoppers plan to spend. The moves,
which include adding staff, securing bargains on video games
and offering free shipping, also can eat into profit margins.
Gross margins at U.S. department stores and broadline
chains are expected to fall an average of 0.4 percentage points
this year because of higher product, labor and transportation
costs, according Barclays Capital analyst Robert Drbul.
Discounts just add to that margin pressure.
"If you're not promotional and you don't have great
product, I think you're going to have a very challenging time
this holiday season," said Jeff Van Sinderen, senior analyst at
B. Riley & Co.
Some 152 million shoppers plan to hit stores on Nov. 25,
the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, up 10.1 percent
from 138 million people last year, according to a survey by the
National Retail Federation. [ID:nN1E7AF1QR]
"Each time there is an occasion to spend, the consumer
seems to come out in force and do exactly that," said Edward
Jones analyst Matt Arnold.
Van Sinderen said American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) is
one of the best-positioned teen chains early in the holiday
season, with a good assortment of items and inventory.
American Eagle's shares have climbed this month, outpacing
a small decline in the S&P retail index .RLX and a deeper one
in the broader S&P 500 index .SPX.
Meanwhile, Pacific Sunwear of California Inc PSUN.O, or
PacSun, "fundamentally is still struggling" and Abercrombie &
Fitch Co's (ANF.N) plan to be less promotional this season
could backfire if other chains offer deep discounts, he said.
This year, almost 81 percent of consumers told market
research firm NPD that the economy will have an effect on their
spending, up from 79 percent in 2010 and 78 percent in 2009.
While the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
preliminary reading on U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early
November from October, the unemployment rate remains above 9
percent.
A survey from the Consumer Federation of America and the
Credit Union National Association showed that 41 percent of
consumers plan to spend less than they did in 2010, while just
8 percent plan to spend more.
Still, holiday spending plans are "substantially stronger
than they were" in 2008 and 2009, said Bill Hampel, chief
economist at CUNA.
Angelo Ojeda, a married father of two, is among those
spending more this year even though he has what he calls a
"neutral to bad" view on the economy.
"There's a little bit more of a comfort level in terms of
employment," he said on Monday, adding that he plans to shop at
Target, Best Buy and Walmart on Black Friday and is allotting
most of his budget of about $2,000 toward electronics.
While predictions vary, most retail industry experts do not
expect to see much growth in sales above inflation.
"That's part of the reason you are seeing the catfight over
Black Friday," said Patty Edwards, chief investment officer at
Trutina Financial. "If you are going to open five hours
earlier, OK, I'll open six hours earlier.
PRICE VS LOYALTY
Walmart is counting on early sales, layaway, price matching
and other tactics to help it hold on to the shoppers who have
come back to the world's largest chain, pushing sales at its
stores into positive territory starting in July.
That bodes ill for competitors.
"A Black Friday where Walmart is to be the sales winner
means no one will be a profit winner," said Goldman Sachs
analyst Adrianne Shapira.
Walmart advertised items on the cover of its Black Friday
circular at lower prices than last year's, while others such as
Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) Kmart and Sears chains are
promoting higher-priced goods, according to Goldman Sachs.
Walmart's decision to bring back layaway has already eaten
into toy sales at Target, showcasing the fierce competitive
race underway. [ID:nN1E7AE0O2]
The toy game will get hotter on Friday when Walmart and
Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) slash prices on some popular video
games. [ID:nN1E7AK0EQ]
Retailers must figure out how to convert shoppers who come
in for specific items into loyal customers, experts said.
"You are certainly at risk for having that be a
one-and-done customer," said Janet Hoffman, managing director
of Accenture's retail practice. "Customers will switch for
price, they will stay for experience."
The calendar also has an impact. There are five Saturdays
between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, after just four
last year, when Christmas fell on a Saturday. With Christmas
landing on a Sunday this year, shoppers have a chance to buy
last-minute gifts that could be discounted by chains that did
not see stellar business earlier in the month.
Also, many Americans have off on Monday, Dec. 26, giving
them time to shop for what they really wanted and to start
redeeming gift cards, which are popular.
Online sales are growing more rapidly than sales at stores
as shoppers do more browsing and buying on computers, tablets
and mobile phones. U.S. retail e-commerce holiday sales are
expected to soar 17 percent to $46.7 billion, while total
retail sales should grow about 3 percent this season, according
to eMarketer. [ID:nN1E7AJ039]
Fifty-one percent of online retailers plan to offer
promotions on Thanksgiving, according to a survey from the
National Retail Federation.
Retailers such as Best Buy are touting free shipping from
their web sites all season, while others such as Walmart will
ship for free depending on how much is spent.
Potential benefactors include FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and United
Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N). Both hired more seasonal workers to
handle the online shopping-related rush. [ID:nN1E7A60RQ]
The NRF expects total sales to rise 2.8 percent to $465.6
billion in November and December combined, after a 5.2 percent
rise in 2010. [ID:nN1E7941AJ]
