By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Oct 7 Wealthier U.S. shoppers are
likely to drive the most bountiful holiday season in three years
as retailers slash prices to cope with tighter budgets, analysts
said on Tuesday, as a new survey showed 2014 retail sales rising
4.1 percent.
The National Retail Federation predicted retail sales would
climb to $616.9 billion, outpacing last year's 3.1 percent
growth. Sales rose more than 5 percent in 2010 and 2011, and 3.5
percent in 2012, and growth averaged 2.9 percent over the past
decade, NRF said.
The group's forecast is one of the closely watched
benchmarks ahead of the holiday season, which can account for 20
to 40 percent of annual sales for many retailers.
"While expectations for sales growth are upbeat, it goes
without saying there still remains some uneasiness and anxiety
among consumers when it comes to their purchase decisions," NRF
President and Chief Executive Matthew Shay said.
Online sales are still growing rapidly as shoppers seek
deals, convenience, and are pressed for time, especially during
the holiday crunch, market studies show.
About 41 percent of shoppers will increase their online
spending in 2014, PwC said on Tuesday. But 72 percent of
households expect to spend $684 this holiday season, down from
$735 in 2013, it added.
NRF's Shop.org division forecast an 8 to 11 percent growth
in online holiday sales to as much as $105 billion. Year-ago
figures were not immediately available.
The holiday season is a major U.S. economic growth marker,
as consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of Gross
Domestic Product.
SURVIVALISTS VS SELECTIONISTS
PwC split consumers into those who earn more than $50,000 a
year, and those who make less.
"The spending divide among shoppers is widening, creating
two distinct groups that we are tracking - survivalists and
selectionists - and retailers must cater to both segments," said
Steven Barr, leader, retail and consumer practice, at PwC.
Specialty stores are likely to fare better than convenience
and discount stores and supermarket operators, noted Marcie
Merriman, executive director of retail strategy and customer
engagement at EY.
"We are likely to see continuing growth for retailers
catering to upper-income consumers but at the same time the
everyday consumer, the low-income shopper is not feeling a lot
of relief and there is a good chance that will get reflected in
holiday sales," Merriman said.
The NRF's forecast is in line with that of Deloitte, which
on Sept. 24 forecast sales rising by a range of 4 percent to 4.5
percent for November-to-January, versus 2.8 percent growth a
year earlier.
AlixPartners is less optimistic, projecting gains of 3.2
percent to 3.8 percent in 2014.
