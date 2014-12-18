CHICAGO Dec 18 Despite a disappointing
Thanksgiving weekend, U.S. holiday sales may squeak by
expectations if steeper and longer-running discounts lure enough
shoppers.
An uptick in last-minute shopping trips on the all-important
weekend before Christmas is likely to benefit consumer
electronics chains like Best Buy and home improvement
retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's the most.
Spending this year has been strongest in these segments,
which have consistently offered the deepest discounts, industry
consultants said.
On the other hand, apparel retailers are headed for one of
their weakest holiday seasons in years. Millennial women are
shifting their spending to items like smartphones, televisions
and home goods, which are discounted most deeply around the
holidays, at the expense of clothes, which go on sale
year-round.
Overall, IHS economist Chris Christopher said he saw
"momentum building" ahead of Dec. 20, or "Super Saturday," which
is expected to surpass the Friday after Thanksgiving as the
biggest shopping day of 2014.
Christopher pointed to a 3 percent rise in the ICSC-Goldman
Sachs index of chain store sales for the week ended last
Saturday as a sign of that momentum. He now believes sales
during November and December, the most common definition of the
holiday season for retailers, might beat his forecast for 4.2
percent growth.
The growing confidence comes as U.S. unemployment has fallen
to a six-year low of 5.8 percent, long-stagnant wages have
started to rise, and consumer spending showed signs of
increasing during the first two weeks of December.
ShopperTrak, which surveys spending at brick-and-mortar
stores, found that sales on Dec. 6 were 3.4 percent higher than
the first Saturday of December a year earlier, founder Bill
Martin said. This boded well for the remaining shopping days
until Christmas, he said.
If anything, Martin said, the final tally is likely to
exceed ShopperTrak's holiday growth forecast of 3.8 percent.
Promotions earlier in November took a toll on in-store sales
during the Thanksgiving weekend, when shoppers on average spent
6.4 percent less than they did a year earlier.
APPAREL'S PAIN
Despite an expected boost to overall spending this season,
Americans' disposable income is still under pressure, industry
officials said.
Apparel retailers are likely to suffer most because a large
group of their customers - women ages 18 to 35 - are spending
their money elsewhere during the holidays, said Kurt Jetta,
chief executive of consumer analytics firm Tabs.
Industry consultants said the millennial exodus would hurt
teen retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch and brands like
J Crew and Levis. With clothing traditionally taking the
second-largest share of U.S. holiday sales behind general
merchandise, department stores like JC Penney and Macy's
, as well as discounters like Wal-Mart and Target
, would not be unscathed.
"There is a great migration away from apparel," said Craig
Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a private equity
firm focusing on consumer products and retailers. "The little
growth they are clocking is being done over very discounted
pricing so margins this year are going to be weak in most of the
category."
Figures compiled for Reuters by payments processor First
Data show a 0.1 percent uptick in clothing sales in November
even as the value of the average transaction fell 0.3 percent.
During the Thanksgiving weekend, spending on apparel rose 3
percent, versus a year-earlier increase of 9 percent.
Along with the gloomy outlook for apparel, some in the
retail space expect any overall recovery to be modest.
"The upcoming weekend can help a lot and partly offset the
slow growth," CGP's Johnson said, "but it will not turn a
lackluster season into a great season."
