NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. retailers facing the
shortest holiday season in years are preparing to assail
customers with deals and promotions this week, before they have
even digested their Halloween candy.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is kicking off its online deals
on Friday, a month earlier than usual - underscoring worries
that intense discounting aimed at luring budget-conscious
shoppers could result in the most tepid holiday spending rise in
four years.
U.S. retailers have traditionally kicked off the
all-important holiday shopping season on or the day after
Thanksgiving and saved some of their best online deals for
"Cyber Monday," the Monday after Thanksgiving when workers
return to offices and use computers to make holiday purchases.
This year, the holiday falls on Nov. 28 and a result there
are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas,
prompting many retailers to jump the gun on incentives.
Some analysts say the holiday season, which typically
accounts for the lions' share of most retailers' annual revenue,
will be the most heavily discounted in years as competition for
shrinking budgets ramps up.
Walmart will hold an online sales event on Nov. 1 that will
feature items from JVC 42-inch LED televisions for $299 to Xelio
10.1-inch tablets for $49. Those are Walmart.com's lowest prices
in those categories.
The world's largest retailer is also offering free shipping
on about 99 percent of its online items this year for orders
over $50. Last year, only 15 percent of its assortment qualified
for free shipping.
The earlier deals and bigger incentives come after data firm
ShopperTrak forecast the slowest holiday sales growth since
2009, and other data showed consumer confidence tumbled in
October as a partial government shutdown rattled households.
"We have had the debt-ceiling crisis and payroll tax
increases. There has just been a lot of pressure on the customer
all year along," Joel Anderson, president and chief executive of
Walmart.com U.S. told Reuters earlier this week.
Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger expects this
holiday season to be the most promotional one since 2008. She
sees ecommerce accounting for about 12 to 13 percent of overall
holiday retail sales versus last year's 11 percent.
LEADING THE CHARGE
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is on track to hit $10 billion in global
ecommerce sales this fiscal year and expects to make more than
$13 billion in such sales next year.
But Walmart is not the only one to court holiday shoppers
early.
Toys R Us, which started airing holiday ads earlier than
last year and began a cash-back offer of up to $100 for
loyalty-program members who buy certain toys by Oct. 31, is now
promising them special access to Black Friday deals before
anyone else.
Amazon.com Inc showed it was gaining market share
at a rapid pace, last week when it released earnings. It also
showed that it was still investing in techology, content,
supply-chain management and international markets.
Target Corp says it, too, is spending more on
holiday advertising, extending its price-match policy and
expanding its "buy online, pick up in store" service to all U.S.
stores by Nov. 1.
"It has been a difficult, choppy year from an economic
standpoint," said Kathryn Tesija, Target's executive vice
president of merchandising and supply chain. She expects holiday
shoppers to be very budget-conscious.
Walmart and Target, both of which struggled to keep up with
online demand in 2011, said their websites are now better
equipped to handle any potential spike in traffic.
"We have really stress-tested in every form, function and
fashion," Anderson said, adding that Walmart's website will be
able to make more personalized offers to online shoppers and
produce more relevant results when they search for an item.