Dec 11 Online spending remained strong in early
December, a period that usually marks a lull in the U.S.
holiday shopping frenzy, comScore said on Sunday.
For the week ending Dec. 9, consumers spent $5.9 billion
online, up 15 percent from the same period a year earlier,
according to comScore, which tracks Internet activity.
E-commerce spending for the first 39 days of the 2011
holiday season reached $24.6 billion, also up 15 percent versus
the corresponding days last year, comScore added.
Earlier in the season, the day that has become known as
"Cyber Monday" saw a record $1.25 billion spent online in the
United States, up 22 percent from last year. Other early season
shopping days were also strong, with "Black Friday" e-commerce
sales jumping 26 percent from a year ago.
That sparked concern that sales could weaken later in the
season, but so far that has not happened, comScore Chairman
Gian Fulgoni said on Sunday.
"These highlights represent another very positive sign for
the holiday shopping season, as the week following 'Cyber Week'
often experiences relative softness in spending momentum due to
retailers pulling back on their promotional activity," he
said.
'GREEN MONDAY'
The latest data suggests a "strong finish" to the holiday
shopping period online this year, Fulgoni added.
This coming week is usually the busiest for online
retailers, beginning with "Green Monday," a term coined by eBay in 2007 to describe the Monday occurring around the
second week of December, which has tended to be among the
heaviest online spending days of the year.
Over the past six holiday shopping seasons, "Green Monday"
has ranked among the top spending days of the season, ending
the year as the top-ranked twice (in 2005 and 2007) and the
second-ranked spending day three times (in 2006, 2008 and
2010), according to comScore data.
"Green Monday will rank among the top online spending days
of the season, but it's hold on the No. 1 position may be
slipping," Fulgoni said.
That may be because "Free Shipping Day" is becoming more
important. This is a day when thousands of merchants offer free
shipping on one of the last days that allows enough time for
packages to be delivered in time for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
Free Shipping Day is Dec. 16 this year and these kinds of
promotions may be helping to spread online spending throughout
the week. In the past, spending was more concentrated earlier
in the week, comScore's Fulgoni noted.