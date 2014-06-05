(Adds details on Gap Inc sales, economic background)
By Jeffrey Dastin
June 5 Average sales growth at 10 U.S.
retailers, including Costco Wholesale Corp and Rite Aid Corp,
topped expectations in May for a second month in a row as
shoppers headed to malls in droves around the Memorial Day
weekend, according Thomson Reuters data.
Sales at established stores on average rose 4.4 percent in
May, higher than the 3.9 percent increase analysts had
estimated, according to the Thomson Reuters' same-store sales
index.
The May increase followed a growth spurt in April, when
same-store sales for the group rose 6.4 percent, buoyed by the
release of pent-up demand after a harsh winter that had kept
many consumers home.
Most of the retail group, which excludes giants such as
Walmart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Best Buy Co, exceeded or
equaled sales growth in May 2013.
"It's not just warm weather," said Michael Niemira, chief
economist at the International Council of Shopping Centers. "In
comparison, temperatures were nearly identical to last year.
Presumably [the change] is more fundamental."
Niemira said he expected sales activity to moderate in June
after April and May's robust growth.
The data is more evidence that the U.S. economy is picking
up momentum after slowing during the winter, when weather was
colder than usual in many parts of the country.
Costco reported a 6 percent increase, stronger than
the 4.8 percent that analysts had expected, and its shares rose
more than 1 percent on Thursday.
By contrast, apparel retailers were ahead of May forecasts,
but their sales growth slowed after a strong April.
Gap Inc reported 1 percent growth in comparable
sales in May, compared with 7 percent growth in May 2013.
L Brands Inc, which owns brands such as Victoria's
Secret, managed a 3 percent comparable sales increase after 8
percent growth in April.
Drugstore operators Rite Aid and Walgreen Co
posted an average sales increase of 4.1 percent, slightly lower
than analysts' estimates, but higher than the average 2.8
percent growth they had recorded in May 2013.
(Editing by Frank McGurty; and Peter Galloway)