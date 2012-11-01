Nov 1 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a
better-than-expected 7 percent rise in October sales at stores
open at least a year, but said November sales would be
marginally affected by closures of its warehouse retail
locations due to Hurricane Sandy.
Many retailers on the East Coast have had to shut stores,
evacuate, or have suffered from multi-day power outages after
one of the biggest storms to ever hit the United States
disrupted normal life.
Monthly tallies of same-store sales provide just a glimpse
into overall sales at major U.S. chains. Many retailers that
could have seen a boost in sales ahead of the storm, including
Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Cos Inc and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, do not report monthly sales. Neither do
grocery chains, which likely saw shoppers stock up on water and
non-perishable food in the days leading up to the storm.
Analysts expect nominal losses, but with the holiday season
fast approaching, retailers have been scrambling to get back to
business and get customers into stores.
"At this point in time it is too early to estimate the total
sales loss from the closings," David Sherwood, Costco's director
of finance, said on a recorded call.
"None of the warehouses suffered extensive damages," he
said. [ID: nL3E8M13DO]
Limited Brands comparable sales were up 3 percent
while Wall Street was expecting a rise of 5 percent according to
Thomson Reuters data, a rare miss for the company.
However, Limited raised its profit forecast for the quarter.
The maker of Victoria's Secret lingerie said it now expects
adjusted earnings of 23 cents to 25 cents a share for the third
quarter, up from its earlier expectations of 15 cents to 20
cents a share. Limited reports results on Nov. 14.
Sales at stores open at least a year at 17 chains tracked by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expected to rise 4.3 percent. That
excludes drugstores. Walgreen Co plans to report monthly
sales on Nov. 5 and Rite Aid Corp is among those set to
report its sales on Thursday.
October is usually a light month for retail sales, falling
right after back-to-school and just before the holiday shopping
frenzy kicks in.