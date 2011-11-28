* Thanksgiving weekend sales up 16.4 pct to $52.4 bln-NRF
* Cyber Monday seen as biggest online sales day ever
* Retail stocks mostly higher in early premarket trading
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 28 After a blockbuster performance over the
long Thanksgiving weekend, U.S. retailers now must replicate
the robust results in order to see profitable sales gains for
the rest of the holiday season.
Record numbers of shoppers spent billions of dollars in
stores and online over the weekend on discounted televisions,
toys and other goods. Stores opening earlier than ever, the
usual deep discounts and more free shipping offers helped
millions of shoppers shrug off economic concerns.
Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc (WMT.N) were seen by some analysts as strong
performers over the big weekend. Best Buy and Macy's shares
rose in premarket trading while Wal-Mart shares were flat.
Nice weather across much of the country also helped. It was
the warmest Black Friday weekend in five years, with the least
snowfall since 1999. In terms of rainfall, it was the driest
Black Friday in five years, according to Planalytics.
"Favorable weather may have pulled spending forward while
also shifting the mix of sales from online to stores," said
Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter.
On Monday, the spotlight shines on online sales. "Cyber
Monday" is the biggest online shopping day of the year. Based
on the growth seen over the weekend, it is expected to be
another banner year online. On Black Friday itself, U.S. online
retail sales jumped 26 percent, comScore data showed.
Overall, Thanksgiving weekend sales soared 16.4 percent to
$52.4 billion, the National Retail Federation, an industry
trade group, said on Sunday. [ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]
Investors will get a more detailed reading of results later
this week, when some chains including Costco Wholesale Corp
(COST.O), Macy's and Target Corp (TGT.N) issue their monthly
sales tallies.
"I presume we're going to see strong numbers for November,"
said Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Kenneth Stumphauzer.
Brian Sozzi, an independent analyst who follows retail
stocks, said he expects many of those stocks to trade higher on
Monday, but warned that discounts could come at a price for
retailers.
"You have to remember that these were promotionally driven
sales and there are still some margin issues," he said.
Wal-Mart was one of the clear winners, he said, along with
Best Buy and even Wal-Mart rival Target.
"It's not an all Wal-Mart kind of world," Sozzi said.
Analysts cautioned that there could be a prolonged lull in
sales until closer to Christmas.
Sozzi said he was looking beyond chains to other companies
that likely benefited from retailers' sales, such as underwear
and T-shirt maker Hanesbrands Inc (HBI.N).
"If Wal-Mart had such a strong performance in basic apparel
... you look at something like a Hanesbrands."
Black Friday deals are meticulously planned for months, but
extended discounts were found across a wide range of apparel
chains, which may suggest that early sales were coming in below
plan, said Janney Capital Markets analyst Adrienne Tennant.
Chains such as Aeropostale ARO.N, Gap Inc's (GPS.N)
Banana Republic, bebe (BEBE.O), Charlotte Russe, Children's
Place (PLCE.O), New York & Co (NWY.N), Pacific Sunwear PSUN.O
and Chico's FAS Inc's (CHS.N) White House Black Market pushed
their early deals throughout Friday, Tennant said.
At 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the Aeropostale store at
Pennsylvania's big King of Prussia mall gave out makeshift
coupons on paper, extending a 1:00 p.m. deadline for an
additional 20 percent off to 5:00 p.m., and then that deadline
was extended for the remainder of the day, Tennant noted.
Home Depot Inc (HD.N) may have had the upper hand among
home improvement chains, as Balter noticed people shopping
across the store, while at Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) they appeared
to concentrate on the doorbusters such as $99 drills.
Both Home Depot and Lowe's shares moved higher in premarket
trade.
The NRF expects sales for the November-December holiday
shopping season to rise 2.8 percent, slower than the 5.2
percent jump seen in 2010 and roughly in line with the average
growth of 2.6 percent seen over the past decade.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl and Brad Dorfman in Chicago, with
reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)