* Thanksgiving weekend sales up 16.4 pct to $52.4 bln-NRF
* Cyber Monday seen as biggest online sales day ever
* Nov. same-store sales seen up 3.3 pct-Thomson Reuters
* Retail stocks outpace broad market increase
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 28 After a blockbuster performance over the
long Thanksgiving weekend, risk-taking retailers such as Macy's
Inc (M.N) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) were rewarded with big
gains in their shares, while chains that are still tinkering
with their strategies reaped smaller rewards.
The majority of retailers saw their shares rise on Monday,
along with the broad stock market.
Macy's, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) and others opened their
stores and pushed big discounts hours earlier than many
competitors, strategies that appeared to pay off with shoppers
and investors. Amazon.com, meanwhile, saw success in its new
Kindle Fire [ID:nN1E7AR15O] tablet.
J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and Sears Holdings Corp
(SHLD.O), two chains that kept their early morning Black Friday
openings rather than holding sales late on Thanksgiving
Thursday or at midnight, were among the laggards in the stock
market on Monday.
Overall, the Standard & Poor's retail index .RLX closed
up 3.1 percent, just outpacing the 2.9 percent increase in the
Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX.
Retailers now must do what they can to see profitable gains
for the rest of the holiday season -- a difficult task as many
industry watchers expect that shoppers under financial stress
will hold back after their weekend binge.
Special days, such as Memorial Day and Labor Day, drew in
shoppers this year and this past weekend was no different.
"Consumers have been waiting for sale days," said Fiona
Dias, chief strategy officer at ShopRunner, a consortium of
online retailers that offers members free shipping and returns.
"So the peaks have gotten higher and the valleys have gotten
lower."
Nice weather across much of the country also helped. It was
the warmest Black Friday weekend in five years, with less rain
and snow than usual, according to Planalytics.
Investors will get a more detailed reading of results later
this week, when chains including Costco Wholesale Corp
(COST.O), Macy's and Target Corp (TGT.N) issue their monthly
sales tallies.
"I presume we're going to see strong numbers for November,"
said Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Kenneth Stumphauzer.
Analysts expect November sales at stores open at least a
year, or same-store sales, to rise 3.3 percent among 23 U.S.
chains that issue tallies, according to Thomson Reuters. That
would mark a decline from a 5.5 percent rise in November 2010.
Still, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), Best Buy and other big
players do not issue monthly reports, so those numbers will
tell just part of the story.
( Click here for a same-store sales graphic:
link.reuters.com/men35s)
On Monday, the spotlight shined on online sales. "Cyber
Monday" is the biggest online shopping day of the year. Based
on the growth seen over the weekend, especially among shoppers
using their Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPads to make purchases,
Internet shopping is expected to have another banner year.
As of 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) online sales in the United
States were up 15 percent versus the same period last year, IBM
Benchmark, a unit of International Business Machines (IBM.N),
said on Monday.
IBM tracks sales on the websites of about 500 U.S. retailers.
ChannelAdvisor, a software company that helps retailers
sell through third-party online marketplaces like Amazon and
eBay Inc (EBAY.O), said clients saw same-store sales rise 40.2
percent during the first half of Cyber Monday, versus the same
period a year earlier.
PEAKS AND VALLEYS
Overall, Thanksgiving weekend sales soared 16.4 percent to
$52.4 billion, the National Retail Federation, an industry
trade group, said on Sunday. [ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]
The number of transactions at U.S. merchants jumped 17
percent on Black Friday, after 5 percent rises in the prior two
years, according to data from MasterCard Inc's (MA.N) network.
Discounts were the name of the game, and analysts cautioned
that there could be a prolonged lull in sales until closer to
Christmas.
Sixteen out of 29 specialty apparel chains tracked by
Goldman Sachs used aggressive storewide percentage discounts on
Black Friday.
That tactic can be costly "as shoppers can use the discount
for best-selling items," Goldman analysts noted, adding that 14
chains had notably deeper discounts than in 2010.
Stores with steeper discounts than last year included
Abercrombie & Fitch Co's (ANF.N) namesake chain and its
Hollister chain, American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) and
Talbots Inc TLB.N, according to Goldman Sachs.
Brian Sozzi, an independent analyst who follows retail
stocks, warned that discounts could come at a price for
retailers.
Wal-Mart was one of the clear winners, he said, along with
Best Buy and even Wal-Mart rival Target.
"It's not an all Wal-Mart kind of world," Sozzi said.
Sozzi said he is looking beyond chains to other companies
that likely benefited from retailers' sales, such as underwear
and T-shirt maker Hanesbrands Inc (HBI.N).
"If Wal-Mart had such a strong performance in basic apparel
... you look at something like a Hanesbrands."
Black Friday deals are meticulously planned for months, but
extended discounts were found across a wide range of apparel
chains, which may suggest that early sales were coming in below
plan, said Janney Capital Markets analyst Adrienne Tennant.
Chains such as Aeropostale Inc ARO.N, Gap Inc's (GPS.N)
Banana Republic, bebe stores inc (BEBE.O), Charlotte Russe
Holding Inc, Children's Place Retail Stores Inc (PLCE.O), New
York & Co Inc (NWY.N), Pacific Sunwear of California Inc
PSUN.O and Chico's FAS Inc's (CHS.N) White House Black Market
pushed their early deals throughout Friday, Tennant said.
At 9:30 a.m. EST on Friday, the Aeropostale store at
Pennsylvania's big King of Prussia mall gave out makeshift
coupons on paper, extending a 1:00 p.m. deadline for an
additional 20 percent off until 5:00 p.m. -- and then that
deadline was extended for the remainder of the day, Tennant
noted.
The NRF expects sales for the November-December holiday
shopping season to rise 2.8 percent, slower than the 5.2
percent jump seen in 2010 and roughly in line with the average
growth of 2.6 percent seen over the past decade.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl and Brad Dorfman in Chicago;
additional reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, Alistair Barr in
San Francisco and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by John
Wallace, Dave Zimmerman, Phil Berlowitz)